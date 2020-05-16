Warriors Today: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, May 16.
The Oregon School Activities Association sent out an update to school administrators, athletic directors and head coaches earlier this week on the latest involving the pandemic impact on school athletics.
“While many areas of the state are preparing to reopen under the governor’s latest information, the current moratorium-like suspension of facilities and coach/student physical interaction remains in place through the end of the association year (May 25) regardless of your county’s phase,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director.
The OSAA is seeking clarification on the governor’s latest information and working with the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education, along with its own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, on guidance for schools for summer activities, summer camps, use of school facilities, etc.
“In addition, we have formed contingency groups for each fall sport/activity, comprised of athletic directors and coaches from around the state, with each group working on a variety of possible scenarios/modifications for the fall season,” Weber said. “These efforts are grounded in the premise that schools will be back in session with in-person learning of some kind and that resocialization is allowed by federal, state and local directives.”
The OSAA executive board plans to meet May 20 to review the latest information. It expects to then have updated info out to schools shortly thereafter.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
