Warriors Today: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, May 23.

The Oregon Sports Awards announced the Prep Basketball Player of the Year awards on Friday. As you may have read in a blog earlier this week, Philomath High’s Sage Kramer was up for the female hoops honor along with Mountainside’s Cameron Brink and Southridge’s McKelle Meek.

The award went to Meek, a senior guard that averaged 23.3 points per game for the Skyhawks. Meek led 6A Southridge to a 17-6 record and berth in the state tournament quarterfinals. Brink, who formerly played at Southridge but transferred to Mountainside for her senior season, is headed to Stanford. Brink has several awards to her name and was considered one of the top recruits nationally in the 2020 class.

Kramer is only a sophomore and to be named as a finalist for an award with these other two top players should be considered an accomplishment in itself. Kramer was the Class 4A Player of the Year while averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She helped the Warriors to a 23-5 record, No. 1 ranking and berth in the state tournament (which ended up being canceled).