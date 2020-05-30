Warriors Today: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, May 30.
OK, let’s have a little fun this morning with newspaper archive searches. I’m going to pick the names of 10 coaches or athletes at random and perform a search in Newspapers.com using their name plus Philomath and see what we get.
Here we go:
Kevin Boss: Boss may be known best in Philomath for the heights that he reached in football, but the “most popular” story in the Newspapers.com archive takes us to the March 2001. Boss sank the game-winning free throws with 3.7 seconds left to lift Philomath to a 54-53 win over North Marion in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Trisha Stevens: In a story from the 1987 girls basketball season, Stevens was mentioned in the Statesman Journal out of Salem for what she did in the first half of a basketball game against Toledo. Playing only the first half, Stevens had 15 points, 19 rebounds, nine blocked shots and four assists. The Warriors won the game, 72-23.
Ben DeSaulnier: Here’s a funny one. With all of the accomplishments that DeSaulnier had at PHS, one of the first items that comes up in the search involves a JV basketball game in late December 2010. “Philomath’s JV team jumped out to a 19-3 lead and cruised to the win. Ben DeSaulnier led Philomath with 23 points.” In the game, Philomath’s JV defeated Alsea, 67-29.
Brianna Anderson-Gregg: Anderson-Gregg, who could probably be considered one of the best athletes in the history of the school, first comes up in the search for an item that appeared in September 2003. She took first place in the Newport Beach Run with a time of 20:06. (Leland Fulton was third for the boys).
Terry Stephenson: The former baseball coach’s name first comes up in a 1997 item when he was voted coach of the year in the ValCo League. The Warriors went 25-2 that season and it was the third time in 10 seasons that Stephenson had won the award. Today, the field is named after him.
Marissa Eng: In recent years, Eng was the swim coach but she was one of the top swimmers in the history of the program back in the day. In a January 2004 article, Eng is mentioned in the results of the ValCo League championships that took place in Lincoln City. She set a school record in the meet’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:36.98. (Annette Marinello now has the school record at 5:20.17).
Mike Thurman: The top story coming in on Thurman's name dates to May 2002 when he made his pitching debut with the New York Yankees. A quote from the story: “I talked to a lot of my family and all of my buddies after the game,” Thurman said. “They were excited that (ESPN analyst) Joe Morgan mentioned Philomath and also pronounced it correctly."
Ali Cerruti: One of the early stars of Philomath’s girls soccer program, Cerruti is quoted in a 1996 story about the team’s progress in its third season playing a varsity schedule. Cerruti reflected on what it felt like when the school board approved the sport. “We were pumped,” said Cerruti, called Philomath’s “junior goal-scoring whiz.” “I just wanted to play.”
Ken Barkdoll: A multiple-sport athlete, Barkdoll might be best known for his success in wrestling. This is from a December 1982 stroy. “Philomath’s Ken Barkdoll remained undefeated this season at 148, winning the championship (in a four-team meet) at that weight. Barkdoll came from behind to edge Junction City’s Bob Brison 6-4. Brison, runner-up in the Class AA state tournament last year, took a 4-3 lead with 30 seconds left, but Barkdoll escaped to tie the match. With timing running out, Barkdol darted in to score a takedown of Brison and win the match.”
Tassie Norton: Another top distance runner of the past, Norton won the Class AA individual title at the 1983 state cross-country meet. Back then, the girls ran a 3,000-meter course and Norton covered the distance in 11:04.0 to help Philomath to a third-place finish. “I was happy to beat the girl who was the state champ last year,” she said. “I kind of wanted to beat her to prove that I was a better runner.”
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
