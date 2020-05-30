Warriors Today: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Brianna Anderson-Gregg: Anderson-Gregg, who could probably be considered one of the best athletes in the history of the school, first comes up in the search for an item that appeared in September 2003. She took first place in the Newport Beach Run with a time of 20:06. (Leland Fulton was third for the boys).

Terry Stephenson: The former baseball coach’s name first comes up in a 1997 item when he was voted coach of the year in the ValCo League. The Warriors went 25-2 that season and it was the third time in 10 seasons that Stephenson had won the award. Today, the field is named after him.

Marissa Eng: In recent years, Eng was the swim coach but she was one of the top swimmers in the history of the program back in the day. In a January 2004 article, Eng is mentioned in the results of the ValCo League championships that took place in Lincoln City. She set a school record in the meet’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:36.98. (Annette Marinello now has the school record at 5:20.17).