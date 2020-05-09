Warriors Today: Saturday, May 9, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, May 9.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that the state is moving toward a reopening on May 15. However, when it comes to sporting events with large crowds, those won’t be returning anytime soon.
Brown said events with large gatherings — sports, concerts, festivals, etc. — can’t go on in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for the coronavirus, such as a vaccine, is available. As such, the governor said they should be canceled or modified through the end of September.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist, said officials are looking at the types of sporting events that can be played.
“Non-contact sports, things like golf or tennis, where people can maintain a distance are probably some of the things we’re going to see coming back first,” Sidelinger said. "For some of these other sports — basketball, football, and other things where there is more close contact — obviously there is more risk.”
Can those sports be played with limited or no fans in the stands?
“So I think as we approach football season, we can see how the disease is behaving in our community, what kind of steps could be taken around the team themselves and the coaches and others around the team to see if they can safely start,” Sidelinger said in a story published by OregonLive. “But as you heard from the governor’s remarks, large gatherings will likely not be happening through the end of September. So if or when those activities resume, they would likely resume without the fans in the stands, but hopefully the fans watching them from a screen in the safety of their own home.”
In the case of high school athletics, perhaps the schools can broadcast them in some way.
“We upload to Hudl every week and it would be pretty easy to get it out there, whether we upload it to the Facebook page, YouTube or whatever,” PHS athletic director and football coach Tony Matta said.
Hudl is the online program that PHS and most other schools use for video, statistics, etc.
As for when fall sports gets going, I’ll continue to use football as the example here. The Warriors are scheduled to host a jamboree on Aug. 28. The team’s September schedule includes Sept. 4 at Valley Catholic, Sept. 11 at home vs. Blanchet Catholic, Sept. 18 at Woodburn and Sept. 25 at home against South Umpqua (remember, Philomath will compete in 3A this season in football).
The other sports begin at around the same time. The home soccer jamboree, for example, is slated for Aug. 27.
“September is so far away. The curve could drop off and suddenly, they can open things up,” Matta said. “It’s hard to predict what September looks like. I’d be OK if she would’ve said through June and then it’s re-evaluated and might extend beyond that.”
But instead of those shorter segments, the governor said through the end of September.
A multitude of other questions exist with whether or not high school athletics would be played. How do you safely run practices? Matta said it wouldn’t be too difficult to figure out in football if groups are limited to say, 25 players. The athletes could be split up into position groups, for example.
But football is a contact sport and what does that mean when it comes to the restrictions? Could Matta bring 15 players into the weight room at a time? If not now, when? Will the student managers be setting up hand-washing stations at the 50-yard line?
Lots of details to figure out. The Oregon School Activities Association will be tackling this issue, I’m sure, at an upcoming meeting.
(By the way, if you’re interested, the rest of the football schedule includes Oct. 2 at Scio, Oct. 8 or 9 at home vs. Willamina, Oct. 16 at home vs. Amity, Oct. 23 at Dayton and Oct. 30 at Taft).
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!