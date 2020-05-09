Warriors Today: Saturday, May 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Saturday, May 9.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that the state is moving toward a reopening on May 15. However, when it comes to sporting events with large crowds, those won’t be returning anytime soon.

Brown said events with large gatherings — sports, concerts, festivals, etc. — can’t go on in Oregon until effective prevention and treatment for the coronavirus, such as a vaccine, is available. As such, the governor said they should be canceled or modified through the end of September.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist, said officials are looking at the types of sporting events that can be played.

“Non-contact sports, things like golf or tennis, where people can maintain a distance are probably some of the things we’re going to see coming back first,” Sidelinger said. "For some of these other sports — basketball, football, and other things where there is more close contact — obviously there is more risk.”

Can those sports be played with limited or no fans in the stands?