Warriors Today: Sunday, April 12, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, April 12.

Philomath High School has joined a movement to honor Class of 2020 students by turning on stadium lights on Fridays at 8:20 p.m. (which is 20:20 in military time).

“In honor of our students we will be turning our stadium lights on as a symbol of hope and support for all Philomath High School students,” the school district posted on its website Friday morning. “We want all of our students to know how important they are to us and we care for each and everyone of them.”

Unified by #BeTheLight, the activity is modeled after the “Be the Light” movement in Colorado. It serves as a symbolic way to reach out to seniors, who have seen their moment in the spotlight ruined by the coronavirus pandemic .

Several schools around the state have committed to the movement, including neighboring Corvallis and Crescent Valley.

Over in Lincoln County, Toledo did something pretty cool for its seniors. According to an OSAAtoday story, the school’s athletic director played music over the sound system and announced the names of the school’s seniors — “kind of like the starting lineups.”