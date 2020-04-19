Warriors Today: Sunday, April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, April 19.

Last week, I wrote a few paragraphs about some of the disappointment related to boys basketball and the lack of all-conference selections even though the Warriors were crowned champions of the Oregon West, which based on the state tournament field, should be considered the toughest in the state.

One explanation that impacts the thinking of such postseason honors comes down to individual statistics and Philomath had such balance that no one player really stood out above the rest. As head coach Blake Ecker pointed out to me, the Warriors had award-worthy players on the defensive end.

“Toby (Stueve) and Dylan (Edwards) — those were the two guys that would always match up with the best players,” Ecker said. “Then you have Dylan Bennett, who would defense the post and rebound so dog-gone good; he did a fantastic job. And on the outside looking in is Ben Reams and some of the things he did with steals, many he’d get toward the end of the game.”

Ecker also mentioned Cole Matthews, a player that started to really come on toward the end of the season. “He’d come in as a sub and he did a really good job defensively in a couple of games.”