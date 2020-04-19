Warriors Today: Sunday, April 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, April 19.
Last week, I wrote a few paragraphs about some of the disappointment related to boys basketball and the lack of all-conference selections even though the Warriors were crowned champions of the Oregon West, which based on the state tournament field, should be considered the toughest in the state.
One explanation that impacts the thinking of such postseason honors comes down to individual statistics and Philomath had such balance that no one player really stood out above the rest. As head coach Blake Ecker pointed out to me, the Warriors had award-worthy players on the defensive end.
“Toby (Stueve) and Dylan (Edwards) — those were the two guys that would always match up with the best players,” Ecker said. “Then you have Dylan Bennett, who would defense the post and rebound so dog-gone good; he did a fantastic job. And on the outside looking in is Ben Reams and some of the things he did with steals, many he’d get toward the end of the game.”
Ecker also mentioned Cole Matthews, a player that started to really come on toward the end of the season. “He’d come in as a sub and he did a really good job defensively in a couple of games.”
Philomath won several close games over a 20-4 season with strong defensive efforts, coming up especially big in the final minutes.
By the way, Philomath’s defense allowed just 40.6 points per game (974 points in 24 games). That’s a school record. Ecker said the previous best had been 41.7 ppg in 2015. And here are a couple of coincidences — the 2015 and 2020 teams both gave up the exact same number of points during the regular season. Further, current assistant coaches Trey Ecker and Jack Lehman played on the 2015 team.
The 2015 team’s scoring defense average dropped a little through the state playoffs — the Warriors that year came into the tournament at No. 2 with a 24-2 record but stumbled in the semis against North Marion and again in a trophy game against North Bend to finish fifth. This year’s team advanced past Phoenix in the first round and of course that’s where it all ended with the cancellation.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
