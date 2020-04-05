Warriors Today: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, April 5.
I wrote a sports story yesterday that focused on the reactions of two Philomath High track and field seniors that were the favorites to win individual titles at this year’s state meet to the coronavirus pandemic and possible cancellation of the season.
Trevin Del Nero was hoping to repeat as state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles and could’ve challenged in the 300 hurdles. Maggie Ross could have realistically won four gold medals at state — individually in the 100 and 200 and as part of the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. Give the story a read — they’re both impressive individuals.
The boys have the talent to compete for a top-10 finish at the 4A state meet. The girls, however, would be overwhelming favorites to win the team title. It seems like a long shot at this point that any spring sports will be staged and if that’s how it turns out, it’s so sad for these athletes (not only in track, but in the other sports as well). It’s also sad for the rest of us that we may be robbed of watching one of the best track teams in Philomath’s history (and Class 4A’s history).
In fact, PHS coach Joe Fulton had high words of praise for the girls’ chances this season.
“This is certainly their year to shine and it is probably the best girls team in the history of Philomath track and field,” Fulton said in an email. “That is saying a lot since our girls have won 15 top-four team trophies at state including four state team titles and four second-place finishes.
“For the past two years, ‘Who’s Who in Oregon Track & Field’ has ranked the PHS girls as the No. 1 4A team in the state,” Fulton continued. “That is based on comparing our top three girls in every event with the top three from every other 4A school.”
I focused on Ross in the story but this Philomath team is loaded with talent in all events.
Thanks to both Ross and Del Nero for talking to me about this extremely frustrating situation involving spring sports. Let’s hope that we can somehow watch them and the others compete late this spring for the Warriors.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
