Warriors Today: Sunday, April 5, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, April 5.

I wrote a sports story yesterday that focused on the reactions of two Philomath High track and field seniors that were the favorites to win individual titles at this year’s state meet to the coronavirus pandemic and possible cancellation of the season.

Trevin Del Nero was hoping to repeat as state champion in the 110-meter high hurdles and could’ve challenged in the 300 hurdles. Maggie Ross could have realistically won four gold medals at state — individually in the 100 and 200 and as part of the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. Give the story a read — they’re both impressive individuals.

The boys have the talent to compete for a top-10 finish at the 4A state meet. The girls, however, would be overwhelming favorites to win the team title. It seems like a long shot at this point that any spring sports will be staged and if that’s how it turns out, it’s so sad for these athletes (not only in track, but in the other sports as well). It’s also sad for the rest of us that we may be robbed of watching one of the best track teams in Philomath’s history (and Class 4A’s history).

In fact, PHS coach Joe Fulton had high words of praise for the girls’ chances this season.