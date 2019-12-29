Warriors Today: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Dec. 29.
Heading into the Corvallis High gym Saturday afternoon to catch the second half of the Benton County Championships, I anticipated a Crescent Valley massacre. The Raiders have one of the top squads in the state — and I’m not limiting that to just 5A — and could have up to seven state champs at the tournament this spring.
Instead, Corvallis and Philomath were battling it out for the top spot with the Raiders in third. That’s because Crescent Valley held out its top wrestlers from the tournament as they head to out of state to participate in the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, California. It’s known as one of the toughest wrestling tournaments across the entire country.
As far as the teams at the Benton County Championships, Philomath had a pretty good showing with five champions. Those results bode well for the future — all of them are underclassmen.
One of the most promising appears to be Caleb Blackburn, a freshman who said he’s been wrestling since the fourth grade. I asked him who was better — him or his brother, Issiah, a junior who should be in for a pretty good season himself.
“I’m just the better wrestler — I will be,” Caleb said in a fairly serious tone. “He’s heavy, he’s strong, but I’ll be better.”
Sibling rivalry.
One of the heartbreak moments from last season was Connar Kohn missing out on state (after he had qualified as a freshman). Connar looks like he’s in the zone, which is something his coached backed up.
Kohn appreciated competing in a tournament that’s close to home, even though he only got to hit the mat once because of only two entries at 220 pounds.
“You get to see some people you know and talk to them beforehand,” Kohn said. “It’s just good to wrestle close so you don’t have to do the whole all-day-on-the-bus kind of thing.”
Kohn expects to stay at 220 pounds all season. He said he doesn’t pay a whole lot of attention to other wrestlers in his division.
“I’m more of ‘I don’t really care who I’m going against’ and just go out and wrestle my match,” he said.
Sophomore Blaise Pindell wasn’t challenged much in his weight division. No offense to the competition, it’s just that Pindell’s at a level that can handle tougher opponents. Pindell’s not sure if he’ll stay at 152 with the possibility he could drop to 152.
Blake Niemann, the 106-pound sophomore, also didn’t see much competition at the tournament Saturday. His only official match was in the title match and he won easily. Niemann’s a tough kid — I’ve watched him in football, too — and he should have a shot at state. Like he said, it’s too bad he doesn’t get better competition in some of these tournaments to prepare him for districts.
Then there’s Joseph Choi, who could end up being a pretty good wrestler as he gains more experience. He didn’t take up the sport until just last year. As PHS coach Troy Woosley pointed out, Choi has good height for a heavyweight.
“A lot of times you get the bigger kids that are shorter and that’s a disadvantage for them,” Woosley said. “He’s got the height, so he’s going to fill in and be a very good heavyweight for us.”
Issiah Blackburn, Issac Harris and others also factor into the picture this season. For the girls, Reynece Ryan should be a wrestler to watch; she’s doing pretty well so far. Her teammate, Taylor Mussatti, was on hand Saturday and we’ll see what she brings, this being her freshman season.
Philomath was missing a couple of wrestlers from the tournament Saturday because of family holiday trips and a few others mentioned in my season preview story are no longer on the team for injuries and other reasons.
But for those suiting up for the Warriors, this could be a pretty nice season.
