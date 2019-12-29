Warriors Today: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

Sibling rivalry.

One of the heartbreak moments from last season was Connar Kohn missing out on state (after he had qualified as a freshman). Connar looks like he’s in the zone, which is something his coached backed up.

Kohn appreciated competing in a tournament that’s close to home, even though he only got to hit the mat once because of only two entries at 220 pounds.

“You get to see some people you know and talk to them beforehand,” Kohn said. “It’s just good to wrestle close so you don’t have to do the whole all-day-on-the-bus kind of thing.”

Kohn expects to stay at 220 pounds all season. He said he doesn’t pay a whole lot of attention to other wrestlers in his division.

“I’m more of ‘I don’t really care who I’m going against’ and just go out and wrestle my match,” he said.

Sophomore Blaise Pindell wasn’t challenged much in his weight division. No offense to the competition, it’s just that Pindell’s at a level that can handle tougher opponents. Pindell’s not sure if he’ll stay at 152 with the possibility he could drop to 152.