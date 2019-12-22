Warriors Today: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Dec. 22.
Philomath High pulled off a tournament sweep over the past three days over in Coos Bay.
The boys pulled out victories over North Valley (54-41), North Bend (35-20) and Marshfield (46-35). Coach Blake Ecker believes he’s been seeing team bonding and camaraderie improve over the past week.
“We did some things while we were here — we went to a museum, we went to a movie, we all went shopping a little bit,” Ecker said. “Little things like that really can help team unity.”
The movie? “Star Wars,” of course.
Michael Lundy earned the tournament’s most valuable player award, which is voted on by the tournament’s staff. Lundy averaged 14 points per game with 20 in the championship game.
A Class 4A showdown, meanwhile, occurred in the girls’ tournament with Philomath meeting Astoria for the title. Neither team had been challenged much this season so a close game was new to both sides.
Astoria appeared to have a victory in hand with an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. But Philomath rallied and ended up with a 51-50 victory to remain unbeaten. PHS senior Emma Pankalla earned the tournament’s MVP distinction.
In the 4A coaches’ poll, Philomath is ranked No. 1 and Astoria No. 2. They could both be major players in the chase for a state title.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express