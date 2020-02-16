Warriors Today: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Philomath High cheer squad competed in the OSAA state championships Saturday morning at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. In the Class 4A competition, Philomath finished seventh out of 10 teams.

Defending champion Newport had to settle for runner-up this time around with Gladstone earning the top trophy.

Philomath’s strongest showing for points appeared to occur with tumbling and jumps. The Warriors had the fifth-best score in that category. I caught the high school’s pep assembly Thursday and shot photos of the girls and the plan is to write a feature on them for the March 4 edition.

I’ll close this blog with a few words on a Class 6A boys basketball game that was played last week. I don’t usually write anything about teams that have nothing to do with Philomath, but this score was too hard to ignore: Sherwood 112, McMinnville 27.

Two state records were broken — most points scored by a player in the first quarter (Asher Krauel, 30) and most 3-pointers in a game (23). The first-quarter scoring record had stood for a very long time with the previous mark being 29 by Eugene’s Mike Moran in 1955. The 3-point record had been 21, set by Sprague in 2001.