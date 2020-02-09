Warriors Today: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Feb. 9.

Philomath High School’s girls athletics are having a pretty good 2019-20 academic year.

In the fall, the volleyball team finished strong to make the state tournament and ended up bringing home a third-place trophy. The girls cross-country team placed third at the state meet with a deep squad that included Hannah Hernandez in eighth and Ingrid Hellesto in 20th. The soccer team won the league title and made it past the first round of the state playoffs.

This winter, the girls basketball team is still unbeaten with a 19-0 record. And just yesterday in Springfield, sophomore Reynece Ryan, an Alsea student who competes with the Warriors’ girls wrestling program, qualified for state.

Philomath should have more successes this spring with softball and track and field. Seriously.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

