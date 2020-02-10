Warriors Today: Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Monday, Feb. 10.

While looking around on the school district’s website a few days ago, I came across an interesting item that I wanted to pass along.

According to a post that appears in Philomath High’s athletics section, senior Emma Pankalla reached a milestone during one of the team’s games over the winter break.

“Emma surpassed Kerry Moos’s career assist record of 297 set in 1986,” the post reads. “Emma now has 325 assists. Emma also holds the records for most assists in a game, 14, and most assists in a single season, 157, both set last season.”

That career assists number is much higher now. Reading this brought a smile to my face. Sage Kramer and Mia Rust get a lot of ink and attention for all of the points they score but Pankalla is obviously one of those players that still contributes a great deal to the final result (stats like rebounds and assists are not available right after ballgames and I can’t keep track of them because I’m also shooting photos).

This comment on the school’s website:

“This is a testament to Emma’s team unselfish playing style and all the hard work she has put in during her time here, as well as her teammate’s ability to finish.”