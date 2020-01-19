Warriors Today: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Jan. 19.

The Philomath boys nearly let one slip away Friday night up at Cascade. The Warriors struggled at the free-throw line, missing eight in a row at one point. For the game, Philomath shot at less than 50% on 39 attempts.

It’s hard to give up those uncontested attempts to score points, but as coach Blake Ecker pointed out, the team did come through in the final minute when it counted most. Toby Stueve hit a pair with 57 seconds left, Dylan Edwards followed with two more with 42 seconds left and Stueve sank two more with 16 seconds left. Game over.

In my postgame interview with Ecker, he mentioned on a couple of occasions that the team needs to slow it down a little bit and work the clock more in those situations. Michael Lundy had a great night and led the team in scoring but he did point out a lesson that the team needs to learn.

“He was a little quick on the draw in the fourth quarter,” Ecker said in reference to his high-scoring guard. “We were trying to run the clock a little bit more and he was open on shots, there’s no doubt about it, but it wasn’t the time and place. Those are things we have to learn as we keep getting better and better.”