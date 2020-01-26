Warriors Today: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Jan. 26.

The Philomath High swim team competed Friday at the Sweet Home Invitational, a four-school meet that included Marist Catholic and Salem Academy in addition to the host Huskies and the Warriors.

A typo involving a time in the 200-yard freestyle that appeared in the official results made it into my online story for about six hours before I confirmed what the time should actually be. But for about 15 minutes, I thought freshman Grace Bennett had somehow pulled off the race of a lifetime.

Bennett, who is just a freshman, is listed as the winner of the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.19. I typed in the result without much hesitation as I made my way through all of the meet’s events.

Then when I went back to write the story (I typically type in all of the results first to help me identify a competition’s top performances). I figured I’d lead the story off with Bennett’s victory because I was pretty sure she hadn’t won a race this season.

