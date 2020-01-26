Warriors Today: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Philomath High swim team competed Friday at the Sweet Home Invitational, a four-school meet that included Marist Catholic and Salem Academy in addition to the host Huskies and the Warriors.
A typo involving a time in the 200-yard freestyle that appeared in the official results made it into my online story for about six hours before I confirmed what the time should actually be. But for about 15 minutes, I thought freshman Grace Bennett had somehow pulled off the race of a lifetime.
Bennett, who is just a freshman, is listed as the winner of the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:54.19. I typed in the result without much hesitation as I made my way through all of the meet’s events.
Then when I went back to write the story (I typically type in all of the results first to help me identify a competition’s top performances). I figured I’d lead the story off with Bennett’s victory because I was pretty sure she hadn’t won a race this season.
Then I realized the time made little sense. The 1:54.19 was 11 seconds faster than the “runner-up” from Sweet Home (who actually won the race) and more than 6 seconds faster than the boys’ winner. I checked last year’s state meet results to see that the time would’ve won her a medal.
OK, it was obviously a mistake. So what did she swim the event in? I emailed the swim coach and she confirmed for me that the time should be 2:54, not 1:54 (so, perhaps those final team scores were not accurate?)
When I posted the story online, I forgot to go back and change the incorrect time until after the results had gone live. But I went back and made the fix.
So there you go. A long explanation with evidence that every once in a while, I’m not comprehending the numbers that I’m typing on the keyboard.
By the way, the swim team will have its final home meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Head coach Akari Seiner said the seniors will be recognized.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express