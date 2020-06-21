Warriors Today: Sunday, June 21, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, June 21.
The Philomath School District’s outdoor facilities will reopen Monday although there are not a lot of organized activities on the horizon.
Youth camps may or may not happen this summer. Athletic Director Tony Matta said it comes down to “weighing in the value opposed to the liability.”
“You potentially could (host youth camps) depending on how you set it up and understand that if you were to bring younger kids in, you want to make sure those guidelines are explained pretty well,” Matta said.
Depending on the age, that sounds like a near-impossible task. How do you make sure a kindergartener, for example, to not touch his or her face, or any of the other kids. Sounds like a challenge to me.
Philomath coaches will be organizing activities, however, including high school coach Levi Webber who plans to begin workouts on June 29. There are still a lot of restrictions, however, so the flow of these get-togethers will be out of the norm.
Matta said kids have to stay together in “pods.”
“So if you have 20 kids, you put them in two pods of 10 and you don’t mix those pods so they have less contact with other kids,” Matta said. “There is still a lot of questions you have to ask them ... have you had a fever, have you been out of the state, have you been in contact with anyone with COVID, that sort of stuff, and we have to keep those logs for four weeks.”
For the general public, like those who enjoy walking or jogging on the track, there are no questions or any logs to be kept.
“If someone walked out on one of the open fields out there and is throwing a ball for their dog, that is what it is,” Matta said. “When our coaches are involved in an activity, we have to log everybody in and out.”
Matta said there’s currently no public access to water fountains or restrooms.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
