Warriors Today: Sunday, June 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, June 7.

The Oregon School Activities Association may have been forced to cancel spring sports but it still collected information on how the student-athletes were doing in their classes. The OSAA recently published its academic all-state teams in the spring sports and activities.

The academic all-state program, sponsored by OnPoint Community Credit Union, recognizes the top student-athletes in each classification. Each member of a winning team receives a commemorative decal and a certificate and the school receives a plaque in honor of its team. Top 10 schools in each sport and activity for all six classifications are recognized.

All of Philomath High’s springs sports and activities had 3.0-plus GPAs. Here’s a rundown of where each team ranked in their respective sport:

• Baseball — The Warriors ranked just outside of the top 10 at No. 11 with a 3.34 GPA. Sweet Home took top honors with a 3.81 GPA. Philomath was No. 2 in the Oregon West.

• Softball — Philomath’s 3.42 GPA was good for a No. 10 ranking. Marist Catholic led the way at 3.77. Along with the Warriors, others in the top 10 out of the Oregon West were No. 2 Newport (3.70) and No. 3 Sweet Home (3.65).