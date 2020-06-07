You are the owner of this article.
Warriors Today: Sunday, June 7, 2020

BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, June 7.

The Oregon School Activities Association may have been forced to cancel spring sports but it still collected information on how the student-athletes were doing in their classes. The OSAA recently published its academic all-state teams in the spring sports and activities.

The academic all-state program, sponsored by OnPoint Community Credit Union, recognizes the top student-athletes in each classification. Each member of a winning team receives a commemorative decal and a certificate and the school receives a plaque in honor of its team. Top 10 schools in each sport and activity for all six classifications are recognized.

All of Philomath High’s springs sports and activities had 3.0-plus GPAs. Here’s a rundown of where each team ranked in their respective sport:

• Baseball — The Warriors ranked just outside of the top 10 at No. 11 with a 3.34 GPA. Sweet Home took top honors with a 3.81 GPA. Philomath was No. 2 in the Oregon West.

• Softball — Philomath’s 3.42 GPA was good for a No. 10 ranking. Marist Catholic led the way at 3.77. Along with the Warriors, others in the top 10 out of the Oregon West were No. 2 Newport (3.70) and No. 3 Sweet Home (3.65).

• Boys track — Philomath ranked No. 3 in Class 4A with a 3.50 GPA. Valley Catholic was first at 3.72. The Warriors were the No. 1 Oregon West school with Newport tied for No. 5 (3.46).

• Girls track — The Warriors had a 3.71 GPA for a No. 4 ranking. Sweet Home was tops in this sport with a 3.80. Along with the Huskies and Warriors, the Oregon West’s Newport was tied for No. 6 (3.58).

• Boys tennis — The highest ranking of any spring sports team at PHS went to boys tennis at No. 2. The team’s GPA came in at 3.85, also a top number at the school. St. Mary’s edged Philomath for No. 1 with a 3.88 GPA.

• Girls tennis — Philomath’s girls weren’t too far behind their male counterparts with a 3.78 GPA, which ranked No. 3 in Class 4A/3A/2A/1A. Cascade Christian was No. 1 with a 3.85.

• Band — The PHS band members combined for a 3.42 GPA, which was tied for No. 5 in 4A. Klamath Union was No. 1 with a 3.85.

• Choir — Philomath also ranked No. 5 in choir with a GPA that came in at 3.25. La Grande led the way with a 3.70.

Congratulations to all of Philomath’s spring athletes, band and choir members that did so well in the classroom.

A note to my readers: I’m out of the office this week and the Warriors Today sports blog will return on Tuesday, June 16.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

