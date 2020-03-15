Warriors Today: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 15.
Continuing the discussion that I started yesterday about the baseball team’s ranking in the preseason coaches’ poll, let’s shift to softball. Ten coaches participated in the 4A poll and Philomath came in at No. 7.
Unless you’ve self-quarantined without any electronic devices, you should know by now that the OSAA has suspended spring sports until April 1. Hopefully, it will not be any longer. Heck, hopefully we do have spring sports. Athletic Director Tony Matta is apparently going to meet with other league officials in the near future to come up with a plan with the schedules.
In the softball poll, La Grande is ranked No. 1 with Henley at No. 2 and Junction City at No. 3. Then comes No. 4 Banks, No. 5 Marist Catholic, No. 6 Sweet Home and No. 7 Philomath. McLoughlin, Gladstone and Elmira round out the top 10. Among those receiving significant votes was Cascade.
The Warriors went 20-9 last season, finished No. 7 in the final OSAA rankings and reached the quarterfinals with a 9-2 victory over Madras in the first round. The team was eliminated by Henley, 11-8, and the Hornets went up to finish runner-up with a 4-2 loss to La Grande in the state title game.
In other words, Philomath was right there with the best.
Some pretty good players were lost to graduation (Hannah Williams, Amie Russell, Riley Weaver, Kylee Galvan, Sydney Bradley) and the program even lost its head coach, Erik Remington, because of a career change (although he’ll be back with the program as an assistant).
Travis King, who was an assistant under Remington, now takes over the team. And there are some pretty good athletes back, too, so the Warriors should contend again this year.
In the conference, the coaches’ poll indicates that the Oregon West should be a battle between Sweet Home, Philomath and Cascade.
The OSAA-mandated cancellations wiped out Philomath’s first six games — the opener that would’ve been Tuesday against Lebanon, games against Henley, Churchill, North Bend and Mazama at the North Medford Spring Break Invite and the Oregon West opener against Stayton.
But like I wrote yesterday in reference to baseball season, I’m sure they wouldn’t just start back at school and play an immediate game against Sweet Home, which is scheduled for April 1. As mentioned, Matta and other league officials are going to try to work out a revised schedule.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express