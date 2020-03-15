Warriors Today: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 15.

Continuing the discussion that I started yesterday about the baseball team’s ranking in the preseason coaches’ poll, let’s shift to softball. Ten coaches participated in the 4A poll and Philomath came in at No. 7.

Unless you’ve self-quarantined without any electronic devices, you should know by now that the OSAA has suspended spring sports until April 1. Hopefully, it will not be any longer. Heck, hopefully we do have spring sports. Athletic Director Tony Matta is apparently going to meet with other league officials in the near future to come up with a plan with the schedules.

In the softball poll, La Grande is ranked No. 1 with Henley at No. 2 and Junction City at No. 3. Then comes No. 4 Banks, No. 5 Marist Catholic, No. 6 Sweet Home and No. 7 Philomath. McLoughlin, Gladstone and Elmira round out the top 10. Among those receiving significant votes was Cascade.

The Warriors went 20-9 last season, finished No. 7 in the final OSAA rankings and reached the quarterfinals with a 9-2 victory over Madras in the first round. The team was eliminated by Henley, 11-8, and the Hornets went up to finish runner-up with a 4-2 loss to La Grande in the state title game.

In other words, Philomath was right there with the best.

