Warriors Today: Sunday, March 22, 2020

Some folks going through wildland fire training actually helped with it.

“The way we got that put in was the forest fire workers were going through training and they asked if we needed any trails because they had to practice putting trails in,” Fulton recalled. “So I went out and marked that and they came in on a weekend and cut the sod out all through there.”

Some of those spots are mucky and in need of chip and mulch — that’s one of the things that the city has promised to provide.

The city wants to do the sewer line this summer and complete the project before Sept. 1 — just about the time cross-country is really taking off (practice actually starts a few weeks prior to that date). The city also needs to get it done so everything’s in place when Benton County follows during the summer of 2021 with its bike-ped path.

Of course, a lot of unpredictability has surfaced with precautions and shutdowns to slow the coronavirus.

Fulton said the project’s timeline was his biggest concern because it could hamper training efforts. As stated, the course should be the same but Fulton admits that there could be tweaks.