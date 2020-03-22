Warriors Today: Sunday, March 22, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 22.
The Philomath School District and the city of Philomath are working together on a sewer line project that will be put in along the north side of Chapel Drive next to Downing Forest. (For all the details, follow this link to the full story).
The city needed an easement and the school district is granting one but they all had to sit down and hammer out how it would be done. Last year, the two entities couldn’t get this done and the school board tabled the matter. At that time, cross-country coach Joe Fulton opposed the city’s plans.
But he has a different perspective on this second go-round and he’s happy with some of the concessions that the city has offered. One big part of this whole thing is that the Paul Mariman Cross-Country Course will not need to move.
“We’ll be running alongside a road for a while,” Fulton said, referring to the period between when trees are removed and others are planted and grow. “It’ll be a few years before it has that tunnel effect again. But then we still have what we call the maze that goes through the main woods there. It gives you a real sense of running through the woods.”
Fulton is very protective of the cross-country course, which is named in memory of his coaching predecessor and good friend. In fact, he said that when the school board agreed to name the course in Mariman’s honor following his 1997 death, it was “stipulated that the course would be protected just like the other sports facilities.”
Over the years, however, the course has been altered to accommodate various other projects on campus. As a result, you can understand Fulton’s perspective on the matter.
The course had been known for its three unique sections — the tunnel, the snake and the maze.
“The snake was already more or less devestated a couple of years ago when they cut all of the trees down there next to the fence where the new development’s going in and that wasn’t cleared with me, it just happened,” Fulton said. “So it’s harder to keep up now because there’s so much more sunlight going down there that poison oak and other things are popping up. We still have the trail but it basically just weaves in and out of stumps.”
Then you get to the maze, which remains intact.
“And we added a new section where (forestry teacher) Simon (Babock) had planted a bunch of pine trees and they’ve gotten big enough now that we can put a pathway between some of those,” Fulton said. “We added that to the cross-country course this past year and people like it. But it still needs work.”
Some folks going through wildland fire training actually helped with it.
“The way we got that put in was the forest fire workers were going through training and they asked if we needed any trails because they had to practice putting trails in,” Fulton recalled. “So I went out and marked that and they came in on a weekend and cut the sod out all through there.”
Some of those spots are mucky and in need of chip and mulch — that’s one of the things that the city has promised to provide.
The city wants to do the sewer line this summer and complete the project before Sept. 1 — just about the time cross-country is really taking off (practice actually starts a few weeks prior to that date). The city also needs to get it done so everything’s in place when Benton County follows during the summer of 2021 with its bike-ped path.
Of course, a lot of unpredictability has surfaced with precautions and shutdowns to slow the coronavirus.
Fulton said the project’s timeline was his biggest concern because it could hamper training efforts. As stated, the course should be the same but Fulton admits that there could be tweaks.
“I’ve got to see what it looks like when they’re done and how much it’s chewed up and will they finish on time — that’s all really important,” he said. “We use that for our training ... we can’t take the kids to the woods every single day so we rely on that area. The training starts in mid-August.”
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express