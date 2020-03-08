Warriors Today: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 8.

It’s difficult to not think the layoff was a factor.

Philomath, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, had to finish strong to hold off an upset-minded No. 15 seed in Phoenix on Saturday night.

The boys had to work through an 11-day stretch without any games with the last competition on Feb. 25 in the 40-36 win over Woodburn.

“I think that might’ve been a part of the lull a little bit of the end of the first half,” senior Dylan Edwards theorized. “We haven’t been playing against anybody in a different-colored jersey, just the practice squad. That might’ve been a key to our struggles.”

Coach Blake Ecker believes a long layoff has an impact.

“There’s no doubt about it does, it definitely affects you,” he said. “You try to have continuity but again, it’s kind of a fickle situation where you don’t want to get hurt, you want to be healthy. I’ve always kind of had the mantra that I want to play, but we couldn’t get a game scheduled.”