Warriors Today: Sunday, March 8, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 8.
It’s difficult to not think the layoff was a factor.
Philomath, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, had to finish strong to hold off an upset-minded No. 15 seed in Phoenix on Saturday night.
The boys had to work through an 11-day stretch without any games with the last competition on Feb. 25 in the 40-36 win over Woodburn.
“I think that might’ve been a part of the lull a little bit of the end of the first half,” senior Dylan Edwards theorized. “We haven’t been playing against anybody in a different-colored jersey, just the practice squad. That might’ve been a key to our struggles.”
Coach Blake Ecker believes a long layoff has an impact.
“There’s no doubt about it does, it definitely affects you,” he said. “You try to have continuity but again, it’s kind of a fickle situation where you don’t want to get hurt, you want to be healthy. I’ve always kind of had the mantra that I want to play, but we couldn’t get a game scheduled.”
The girls did get in one game against West Albany a week earlier but it still seemed like the team hadn’t played for a long time. Silva certainly felt like the team needed to get back on the floor.
“It was like preseason with two weeks of practice — we had the one game last Saturday but it’s been like two weeks with a lot of practice,” he said after Philomath beat Phoenix, 66-41. “So it’s good to get back out on the court and up and down quite a bit.”
Junior Mia Rust believes stepping away from a busy competitive schedule helped to ground the squad.
“It was good to get some practice time and just focus on what we needed to,” Rust said.
The state tournament is up next for both squads. The girls play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Cottage Grove and the boys will go at 8:15 p.m. against Klamath Union. Forest Grove is the host school again this year for the tournament.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express