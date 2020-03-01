Warriors Today: Sunday, March 1, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 1.

Philomath High’s girls basketball team now needs to put on its game face. At last, the state playoffs have arrived and the Warriors have proven that they have the talent to go all the way.

While watching the team drop a 57-48 loss to West Albany Saturday afternoon in a tuneup game, I wondered if that might shake the players’ confidence heading into the postseason. After all, it was the first time the PHS girls had lost a game in 357 days — the last setback coming to Newport in the 2019 state tournament.

Coach Ben Silva quickly responded to that question with the belief that his players will be just fine. And I believe him and it’s not just something a coach tells you.

Putting together a perfect season is something special, a feat not easily accomplished. Philomath saw that slip away with the loss to the Bulldogs but in the end, it doesn’t really matter much. More important aspirations remain.

It remains to be seen if Philomath can win its first state title in girls basketball in 20 years. You never know, funny things can happen in the playoffs. But one thing is certain — the Warriors have the fire power and skill level that can defeat any 4A opponent.