Warriors Today: Sunday, March 29, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, March 29.

Opportunities to recreate outside have been limited with the governor’s stay at home executive order with sports courts, playgrounds and skate parks among the sites that needed to close down. However, golfers have still been able to get out on the links. It makes sense with plenty of space available for social distancing.

Gary Quandt, Philomath High’s tennis coach, enjoys golfing and he’s been able to play in recent days.

“Except for Trysting, most of them aren’t closed,” Quandt said Friday. “They have done some out-of-the-ordinary things. Like with the cups in the holes on the golf course, they raised those up because they don’t want you reaching into the hole and pulling the ball out. So you can’t really hit it into a hole. They don’t want you taking out the flags, some of them left them in, some of them have taken them out.”

Other common golf course restrictions have included the removal of sand rakes and ball-washing devices and services such as locker rooms and bag drops have been suspended. Some courses are restricting golf cart rides to only person only. Clubhouses are closed; many facilities are encouraging online payment to avoid cash register transactions.