Warriors Today: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, May 10.
Sports fans just can’t catch a break this summer with the Corvallis Knights announcing Friday that the season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Knights are a popular summer activity and have always maintained a visible presence in Philomath. Locals here have hosted players, the mascots routinely make appearances at Philomath events, Knights GM Bre Miller has been active with the chamber and “Philomath Day With the Knights” is a fun time (it was going to happen on June 14 this summer).
“These are clearly unprecedented times, and rough on us all. We want to be playing, to be entertaining, but it’s not meant to be this year,” Miller said in a release. “During this pause, it sure makes us appreciate how good we’ve had it.”
The Knights have always been an extra-fun activity because they just win so darn much.
“We feel like no one has it better,” Miller said. “We set record after record last season, from wins to averaging 1,679 fans per game, and we did so thanks to our amazing fans, partners, players, coaches and staff. Summer Knights at Goss were magical, and they will be magical again.”
Knights CEO Dan Segel told the Gazette-Times Thursday's recommendation by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown that large gatherings in the state not be held through the end of September was "just the final straw" that led to the team's decision.
"The restrictions are such … how do you get guys on the field? How do you manage that? It’s just not manageable," he said.
The Knights will continue operations in preparation for 2021 and “remain actively engaged in their communities,” the release said. Those activities include mascot Mack the Knight being on-call for celebration parades, online promotion of the team’s sponsors and future virtual engagements by popular assistant coach Youngjin Yoon.
The organization also said it is devoted to keeping its six full-time staff members employed. The staffers are currently working from home but the Knights plan to open their downtown Corvallis office when possible.
The news is rough for former Philomath High baseball standout Austin Gerding. First, Gerding saw his final season with Chemeketa Community College wiped out because of the virus, but he was looking forward to suiting up for the Knights this summer with the signing of a 10-day contract.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!