Warriors Today: Sunday, May 10, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, May 10.

Sports fans just can’t catch a break this summer with the Corvallis Knights announcing Friday that the season is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knights are a popular summer activity and have always maintained a visible presence in Philomath. Locals here have hosted players, the mascots routinely make appearances at Philomath events, Knights GM Bre Miller has been active with the chamber and “Philomath Day With the Knights” is a fun time (it was going to happen on June 14 this summer).

“These are clearly unprecedented times, and rough on us all. We want to be playing, to be entertaining, but it’s not meant to be this year,” Miller said in a release. “During this pause, it sure makes us appreciate how good we’ve had it.”

The Knights have always been an extra-fun activity because they just win so darn much.

“We feel like no one has it better,” Miller said. “We set record after record last season, from wins to averaging 1,679 fans per game, and we did so thanks to our amazing fans, partners, players, coaches and staff. Summer Knights at Goss were magical, and they will be magical again.”