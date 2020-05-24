Warriors Today: Sunday, May 24, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, May 24.

Well, it’s a pretty tough week for those who love track and field. If this pandemic hadn’t wiped everything out, the Oregon West Conference meet would’ve occurred this weekend with the 4A state meet coming up on May 29-30.

The original plan was for the state meet to return to Eugene following the renovation of Hayward Field. No offense to Mt. Hood Community College (where last year’s state meet had been staged) but I was really looking forward to watching Philomath High’s athletes in UO’s upgraded facility.

Beyond the venue, however, the biggest disappointment revolves around Philomath High’s exceptional group of track and field athletes. Let’s not mince words here — the Warriors’ girls were going to win state. Philomath had too many point scorers on the roster.

One of the big storylines I expected to come out of state this year would’ve been senior Maggie Ross and her pursuit of four gold medals (100, 200 and two relays). But we also will never see Hannah Bovbjerg, Madison Bushnell, Hannah Hernandez and a few others wear a Warriors uniform again.