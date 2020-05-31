Warriors Today: Sunday, May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Sunday, May 31.

As I wrote in this blog a few days ago, Philomath High doesn’t plan to start looking at reopening on-campus athletic facilities until after the June 20 graduation ceremony (tennis, anyone?).

Interested in what other schools might be up to, I ran across a story reported by KTVZ out of Bend on Crook County.

The athletic director, Rob Bonner, said Crook County’s football team plans to resume practice in the coming days at an off-campus park.

The timing of when a school can open up its athletic facilities is based on the end of the academic year. According to KTVZ, Crook County’s end of year is considered to be June 11 so they could reopen the next day. (The governor’s order cites June 30 but that should be interpreted to mean that facilities are closed through the end of the school year — and that’s different for various schools).

Coaches can still organize practices earlier but they have to be off campus. That’s why Crook County would start out at a local park. Interesting.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

