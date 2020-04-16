Warriors Today: Thursday, April 16, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, April 16.
We now have a very detailed definition of a swimming pool’s “end wall” when it comes to high school competitions.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Swimming and Diving Rules Committee provided more clarity on a proper race finish at its March 22-23 meeting. It was among the rulebook changes later approved by the NFHS board of directors.
The end wall rule is just now much more detailed. Previously described as “the walls perpendicular to the race course,” the new definition broadens the term to include “the vertical portion of the pool, contiguous surface of the deck and overflow gutter, the front of the starting block or platform, or the touchpad at the end of the course.”
“The 2019-20 rules book changed the definition of the finish of the race by permitting the swimmer to finish at the end wall, not the touchpad. That change necessitated a more concise definition of the end wall,” said Sandy Searcy, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Swimming and Diving Rules Committee.
Other updates to the rules involved timing devices, including what’s acceptable for measuring “official” times. When a legal touch is made with the end wall to signify a legal finish, buttons and/or stopwatches, which are commonly used for backup timing, are now explicitly listed as alternatives to touchpads.
In another clarification: Whereas official times could previously only be taken from backup mechanisms in the event of a malfunction to the automatic timing equipment, the rule’s new language was written to incorporate all other instances where an official time is not properly recorded.
“This rule change more accurately describes the protocol for determining an official time when the competitor contacts the end wall and not the touchpad,” Searcy said. “Backup buttons or stopwatches may need to be used in situations where the swimmer does not activate the touchpad or the touchpad malfunctions. This phrase clarifies conditions when the swimmer does not touch the touchpad initially.”
There was also a rule alteration with the uniform code regarding accepted and prohibited manufacturers’ logos. In addition to the mark signifying approval from the international governing body for aquatic sports, FINA, the USA Swimming checkmark logo is now considered an acceptable suit marking.
“This rule is a clarification of what the swimming community may see on suits this fall as a result of a rule change made by USA Swimming,” Searcy said. “A small checkmark will be positioned next to the FINA marking on some suits and is not considered as an additional manufacturer’s logo or advertising.”
According to a 2018-19 NFHS survey, swimming and diving is the 10th-most popular sport nationally for boys with 136,638 participants in 7,704 schools, and the eighth-most popular sport for girls with 173,088 participants in 8,007 schools. Philomath High School has both boys and girls teams.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
