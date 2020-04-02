Warriors Today: Thursday, April 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, April 2.

The Oregon School Activities Association met Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and decided to continue its current suspension of spring activities and chose not to cancel any other remaining state championships.

The OSAA has aligned its decisions with the governor’s school closure orders. Earlier this week, the Oregon Department of Education stated that students may not return to school this academic year and for school districts to prepare for a transition to online learning by mid-April.

“If the governor orders that in-person student learning is shut down for the remainder of this school year, the OSAA will continue to align with the school closures and also cancel its spring activities and state championships,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber wrote in an email sent yesterday to superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.

Also at the meeting, the OSAA staff shared potential challenges that has been encountered with state championship venues. In particular, Western Oregon University has shut down all of its athletic facilities until June 30 and will not be able to host the 3A-2A-1A state track and field meet. Staff members are contacting other potential track venues to determine interest and availability.