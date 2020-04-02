Warriors Today: Thursday, April 2, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, April 2.
The Oregon School Activities Association met Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and decided to continue its current suspension of spring activities and chose not to cancel any other remaining state championships.
The OSAA has aligned its decisions with the governor’s school closure orders. Earlier this week, the Oregon Department of Education stated that students may not return to school this academic year and for school districts to prepare for a transition to online learning by mid-April.
“If the governor orders that in-person student learning is shut down for the remainder of this school year, the OSAA will continue to align with the school closures and also cancel its spring activities and state championships,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber wrote in an email sent yesterday to superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.
Also at the meeting, the OSAA staff shared potential challenges that has been encountered with state championship venues. In particular, Western Oregon University has shut down all of its athletic facilities until June 30 and will not be able to host the 3A-2A-1A state track and field meet. Staff members are contacting other potential track venues to determine interest and availability.
“Board members discussed the potential of shifting spring activities and state championships into the summer and are not supportive of that concept at this time,” Weber wrote. “Concerns included increased staffing and personnel costs for school districts already facing uncertain financial impacts, scheduling issues regarding facility availability, plus student/family commitments for jobs, travel, etc.”
Staff has been working with Dr. Mick Koester, the OSAA’s chief medical adviser and chair of the OSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, to develop acclimatization guidelines that the board approved to emphasize student safety if schools are able to reconvene this spring. These include:
• An initial seven-day period with practices only, no contests.
• Limiting practices to once per day and no more than three hours in length.
• Maintaining the current requirement of no more than six consecutive days without a rest day.
• Continuing heat warnings as appropriate to weather and baseball pitch count limitations.
• Limiting the number of contests allowed in a week specific to each activity (more details to be determined).
• Emphasizing late afternoon starts and weekend contests when possible to limit loss of class time
The OSAA executive board has an online meeting scheduled for April 15 to discuss the latest developments and take any further actions they deem necessary.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
