Warriors Today: Thursday, April 23, 2020

For volleyball, I’m choosing seven players for the first team and seven more for second team and I decided to do it by position (outside hitter, middle blocker, setter and libero). In soccer, I’m picking 11 players for the first team and 11 more for the second team, also by position (field, defender, goalkeeper).

It’s not easy and I’m sure there will be some who disagree with my picks, but I’m trying to take a somewhat objective approach to the process. The problem with that is, you just never know if a second-teamer from one season would’ve been a first-teamer in another year. Those year-to-year selections have a lot to do with the quality of competition within the conference and it even becomes a political process based on win-loss records, not necessarily athletic ability. (I’ll use Ben Reams as an example; he was an honorable mention pick in boys soccer the past two seasons in a very, very tough Oregon West; he’d be second team or even first team if he had played in some of these other years — well, you get the idea of my point).