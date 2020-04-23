Warriors Today: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, April 23.
With no sports to cover, I must admit it’s been a little bit of a challenge to not only write this blog most days but also to fill up a sports section each week. But it’s a challenge that I welcome. Sports happens to be my favorite beat and I’m not about to give it up because of a pandemic.
So, to create content for the sports section, I decided to pick all-decade teams for each sport at Philomath High. In the April 22 edition, the first in this series published with the boys and girls cross-country teams. Coach Joe Fulton helped me a lot with those picks (after all, he was the coach throughout the decade; heck, he’s been around for more than three decades now).
A sport with timed events like cross-country makes the task a little easier. That will also be the case for swimming and track when I get to those sports. But with some of the other team sports, there’s more subjectivity involved. I’m going through that now as I work on volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer. Each sport had multiple coaches over this 10-year stretch, so that adds a layer as well. I don’t have one coach that I can go to in those sports that had been a part of every team throughout the decade.
To try to come up with candidates for the all-decade teams, I compiled a list of all of the all-conference teams for each season. First-teamers carry more weight than second-teamers and honorable mention. Players of the year and all-state selections are pretty much guaranteed a spot somewhere on the all-decade first or second team.
For volleyball, I’m choosing seven players for the first team and seven more for second team and I decided to do it by position (outside hitter, middle blocker, setter and libero). In soccer, I’m picking 11 players for the first team and 11 more for the second team, also by position (field, defender, goalkeeper).
It’s not easy and I’m sure there will be some who disagree with my picks, but I’m trying to take a somewhat objective approach to the process. The problem with that is, you just never know if a second-teamer from one season would’ve been a first-teamer in another year. Those year-to-year selections have a lot to do with the quality of competition within the conference and it even becomes a political process based on win-loss records, not necessarily athletic ability. (I’ll use Ben Reams as an example; he was an honorable mention pick in boys soccer the past two seasons in a very, very tough Oregon West; he’d be second team or even first team if he had played in some of these other years — well, you get the idea of my point).
So, the all-decade teams won’t be perfect. I’m just putting them together for entertainment purposes only — something to read through, some old photos to publish again and so on. It’s an opportunity to get some of those former athletes’ names in the paper one more time and give them a little extra recognition and perhaps bring back some memories for fans of past years.
And the best part for me? I can fill my sports sections for the next several weeks.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
