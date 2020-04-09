Warriors Today: Thursday, April 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, April 9.

It’s officially canceled. No Philomath High baseball, softball, track and field, tennis ... and the two-time defending champion band will have to wait another year before trying for a three-peat.

The Oregon School Activities Association made the announcement Wednesday following Gov. Kate Brown’s decision earlier in the day that schools would remained closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today’s heart wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said through a press release. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time — on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

It’s a sad finish to one of the top sports years in the history of Philomath High athletics (an OSAA Cup was well within reach). The toughest part of all are all of those seniors that have seen their final seasons vanish.