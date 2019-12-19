Warriors Today: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Dec. 19.
The news broke this week that Philomath High football will be competing in 3A for the next two seasons. A story is now online about the move to play down so give it a read for the details.
To be honest, I winced a bit when I first learned of this move. Five seasons ago, Philomath was among the best in Class 4A and a move down to 3A just didn’t sit well in my mind. It’s probably the competitive nature of my personality rising to the surface as I’ve hoped to see Philomath re-establish itself as one of the top teams in 4A.
But, there are people smarter than me with different perspectives on moving forward. Coach/AD Tony Matta admitted that his first reaction was to remain in 4A and that was his ego talking. After considering the angles, he said the move down is what’s best for the kids.
The 2016 controversy knocked the program down, obviously, and it had to start over from scratch. In the three years since, the Warriors have gone 1-14 in league games and 5-19 overall. I’m not sure what improvements can be expected with the win-loss record in 3A — I mean, there are some pretty good teams in there — but at least it should be a more level playing field with where Philomath’s program is at this point in time.
In other words, the Warriors may not need to be at such a pronounced disadvantage — for example, inexperienced offensive linemen going up against veteran all-league juniors or seniors, or program roster numbers the more closely resemble one another.
Perhaps this is the path for Philomath to rebuild itself into a competitive program. If the Warriors can see more success and add to the fun of putting on the pads, maybe more students will want to be a part of the sport. Once that’s achieved, perhaps more athletes will show up for summer weightlifting and bring out that inner drive to work hard that ultimately translates into success on the field of play.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express