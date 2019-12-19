Warriors Today: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Dec. 19.

The news broke this week that Philomath High football will be competing in 3A for the next two seasons. A story is now online about the move to play down so give it a read for the details.

To be honest, I winced a bit when I first learned of this move. Five seasons ago, Philomath was among the best in Class 4A and a move down to 3A just didn’t sit well in my mind. It’s probably the competitive nature of my personality rising to the surface as I’ve hoped to see Philomath re-establish itself as one of the top teams in 4A.

But, there are people smarter than me with different perspectives on moving forward. Coach/AD Tony Matta admitted that his first reaction was to remain in 4A and that was his ego talking. After considering the angles, he said the move down is what’s best for the kids.

