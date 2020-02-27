Warriors Today: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Feb. 27.
The Class 4A state wrestling tournament begins tomorrow up in Portland. Let’s take a look at where Philomath High’s wrestlers fall into the brackets.
106 — Sophomore Blake Niemann drew the No. 2-seeded sophomore from Banks, Hunter Smith, for his first-round match. Niemann comes into state with a 34-7 record. The Warriors did compete at the Hank Schmidlin Invitational at Banks early this season but those two did not wrestle one another. Niemann’s second opponent will be either seventh-seeded Juan Velasquez, a Woodburn sophomore, or La Grande freshman Rogan Willins. Those are opponents that Niemann hasn’t competed against either.
120 — Freshman Ben Hernandez will also face a No. 2 seed with a first-round match against Woodburn senior Wesley Vasquez. Hernandez enters state with a 21-23 record. In his second match, he’ll see either seventh-seeded Gavin Stone, a Baker sophomore, or Hidden Valley sophomore Gabe Chavez. Hernandez hasn’t wrestled any of those opponents.
126 — Caleb Blackburn drew a No. 8 seed in Hidden Valley junior Michael Graeber. Blackburn’s record stands at 17-11. In his second match, he’ll face either La Grande sophomore Braden Carson, the No. 1 seed, or Tillamook freshman Tyler Moncrief. Blackburn has not wrestled any of those opponents.
138 — David Griffith, freshman, will go up against the No. 1 seed Jesse Jones, a senior from McLoughlin, in the first round. Jones pinned Griffith in 1:06 at the Oregon Classic in mid-January. In his next match, he’ll wrestle Estacada sophomore Caleb McDonald or Cottage Grove senior Fernando Soto-Cruz. Griffith’s record is 27-22 going into state. Griffith hasn’t wrestled McDonald and he lost to Soto-Cruz at the Cottage Grove Invitational on a close 4-3 decision.
145 — Blaise Pindell, sophomore, returns to state for the second straight year and he’ll go up against fourth-seeded Braxton Bisenius, a junior from La Grande. His second match will be against either Baker junior Jake Eskew or Woodburn junior Misael Ramos. Pindell hasn’t wrestled any of those opponents. His record is 35-13 going into Portland.
195 — Junior Issiah Blackburn, who finished runner-up at districts and returns to state for a second straight year, earned the No. 6 seeding at state. He’ll wrestle Sisters senior Ethan Martin in the first round. Blackburn pinned Martin at the season-opening Perry Burlison Tournament in 2:03. Blackburn’s next opponent will be either Tillamook senior Tieson O’Hagen, the No. 3 seed, or Mazama junior Jason Ortega. He wrestled neither one of those opponents this season. Blackburn’s record stands at 35-10.
195 — Connar Kohn, a junior, will go up against fifth-seeded Luke Nelson, a senior from Seaside, in the opening round. Kohn enters state with a 36-6 record. In his second match, Kohn would wrestle either McLoughlin junior Rafael Pereyda or Cottage Grove senior Cobie Simpson, the No. 4 seed. Kohn and Simpson were supposed to wrestle at the Cottage Grove Invitational but Kohn was awarded a win on a medical forfeit.
285 — Sophomore Joseph Choi will wrestle eighth-seeded Isaac Pena, a sophomore from Mazama, in Round 1. Pena pinned Choi in 1:32 at the Cottage Grove Invitational. In his next bout, Choi will face either La Grande senior Gabe Shunkle, the No. 1 seed, or Tillamook senior Perry Reeder. He hasn’t wrestled either of those opponents this season. Choi’s record stands at 23-15 heading into state.
Girls 190 — Sophomore Reynece Ryan, Philomath’s lone qualifier in the girls’ state tournament, will go up against Ontario sophomore Abigail Osei in the first round. Ryan’s record going into state stands at 20-4. In her next match, she’ll wrestle either No. 2-seeded Maranda Hanson, a senior from Elmira, or Warrenton senior Jade Vollner. Hanson has defeated Ryan twice this season on pins — the first time in 3:28 at the Cottage Grove Invitational and the second time in 3:21 at the OSAA South Regional in Springfield.
That’s a quick look at what PHS wrestlers will face on Day 1 at state.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express