Warriors Today: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

138 — David Griffith, freshman, will go up against the No. 1 seed Jesse Jones, a senior from McLoughlin, in the first round. Jones pinned Griffith in 1:06 at the Oregon Classic in mid-January. In his next match, he’ll wrestle Estacada sophomore Caleb McDonald or Cottage Grove senior Fernando Soto-Cruz. Griffith’s record is 27-22 going into state. Griffith hasn’t wrestled McDonald and he lost to Soto-Cruz at the Cottage Grove Invitational on a close 4-3 decision.

145 — Blaise Pindell, sophomore, returns to state for the second straight year and he’ll go up against fourth-seeded Braxton Bisenius, a junior from La Grande. His second match will be against either Baker junior Jake Eskew or Woodburn junior Misael Ramos. Pindell hasn’t wrestled any of those opponents. His record is 35-13 going into Portland.

195 — Junior Issiah Blackburn, who finished runner-up at districts and returns to state for a second straight year, earned the No. 6 seeding at state. He’ll wrestle Sisters senior Ethan Martin in the first round. Blackburn pinned Martin at the season-opening Perry Burlison Tournament in 2:03. Blackburn’s next opponent will be either Tillamook senior Tieson O’Hagen, the No. 3 seed, or Mazama junior Jason Ortega. He wrestled neither one of those opponents this season. Blackburn’s record stands at 35-10.