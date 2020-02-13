Warriors Today: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Feb. 13.

The PHS cheer squad is preparing for this weekend’s state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

The performance schedule shows Philomath to take the floor at 10:30 a.m. The Warriors are going up against Cottage Grove, Gladstone, Madras, Molalla, Ontario, Seaside, Sisters, Siuslaw, Sweet Home and defending champion Newport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The program in its entirety begins at 8:50 a.m. (doors open at 8:15) with the first performance at 9 a.m. The awards ceremony for 4A and 3A/2A/1A will follow the morning schedule. The 6A, 5A and coed divisions will perform in the afternoon.

The cheer squad will perform its state championships routine this morning during a pep assembly at the school. I’ll be on hand to shoot some photos and hope to publish a story on the squad in the Feb. 26 edition with interviews about the season and how they did at state.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.