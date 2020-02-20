Warriors Today: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Feb. 20.
While Philomath took the night off, the other six teams in the Oregon West Conference took the floor Tuesday with Cascade, Stayton and Woodburn all posting victories.
No surprises, really, with those results, although Cascade did need overtime to skip out of Sweet Home with a 51-48 victory. Stayton downed Sisters, 44-32, and Woodburn defeated Newport, 51-44.
The latest league standings show Philomath and Woodburn tied for first with 8-2 records, Cascade third at 7-3 and Stayton fourth at 6-5. The Warriors will need to get past Newport on the road Friday and can then clinch the conference title with a win Tuesday over Woodburn.
You have free articles remaining.
In girls basketball Tuesday night, Stayton beat Sisters, 40-24; Cascade downed Sweet Home, 45-33; and Woodburn defeated Newport, 54-34. If I’m not mistaken, I believe Philomath has clinched the Oregon West title. The Warriors are currently 10-0 with two games to go and have two-game leads over Cascade and Stayton — two teams that Philomath already swept the season series from and thus would hold the tiebreakers.
And I have to mention this from a boys basketball game that occurred on Feb. 11 that proves no lead is ever safe. With 6:30 remaining in the game, Milwaukie trailed Parkrose by 27 points in a 5A matchup. Putting together a stunning comeback in front of the home fans, Milwaukie pulled out a 75-72 victory. According to an item that appeared on OSAAtoday, senior Keshawn Myles scored the game’s final four points on a jumper and two free throws.
This quote from Milwaukie coach Don Law — again appearing in the OSAAtoday article by Jerry Ulmer: “At the start of the fourth, I said, ‘Can you win one quarter?’ And they said, ‘Yes.’ The guys just played their tails off for 7 minutes. I have never seen this before in my 44 years living in the community.”
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express