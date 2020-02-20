Warriors Today: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Feb. 20.

While Philomath took the night off, the other six teams in the Oregon West Conference took the floor Tuesday with Cascade, Stayton and Woodburn all posting victories.

No surprises, really, with those results, although Cascade did need overtime to skip out of Sweet Home with a 51-48 victory. Stayton downed Sisters, 44-32, and Woodburn defeated Newport, 51-44.

The latest league standings show Philomath and Woodburn tied for first with 8-2 records, Cascade third at 7-3 and Stayton fourth at 6-5. The Warriors will need to get past Newport on the road Friday and can then clinch the conference title with a win Tuesday over Woodburn.

In girls basketball Tuesday night, Stayton beat Sisters, 40-24; Cascade downed Sweet Home, 45-33; and Woodburn defeated Newport, 54-34. If I’m not mistaken, I believe Philomath has clinched the Oregon West title. The Warriors are currently 10-0 with two games to go and have two-game leads over Cascade and Stayton — two teams that Philomath already swept the season series from and thus would hold the tiebreakers.