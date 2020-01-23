Warriors Today: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Jan. 23.
In the OSAAtoday coaches poll published earlier this week (before the Tuesday win over Sisters), Philomath was ranked No. 2 behind Marist Catholic. After the win over the Outlaws and as of Wednesday evening, the Warriors were at No. 2 in the OSAA rankings.
Philomath’s boys are putting together a pretty good season so far and have a strong start in the Oregon West. In the coaches poll, Cascade is sitting at No. 4, Woodburn at No. 7 and Stayton at No. 8. Four of the top eight teams are from the OWC — pretty good indicator of the league’s strength.
In the 4A wrestling poll, Philomath showed up as a team receiving significant votes. It’s a great statement about the Warriors’ progress this season with a very young roster. Philomath nearly knocked off Junction City (ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll) last week in a home dual.
Sweet Home is ranked No. 2 with Cascade at No. 5, Junction City at No. 6 and Woodburn at No. 7 — all schools that are in Special District 2 with the Warriors.
By the way, Philomath added an eighth team to Friday’s Mid-Valley Classic with West Linn. Other schools participating will be Central, Churchill, Harrisburg, McNary, Southridge and South Albany (the tournament host, although it was moved to PHS).
And in track and field, I wrote yesterday about the Philomath Coed Classic that will be on the schedule this season. Coach Joe Fulton added a 12th school with Hidden Valley, which has a strong program (girls won state last year).
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express