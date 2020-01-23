Warriors Today: Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Jan. 23.

In the OSAAtoday coaches poll published earlier this week (before the Tuesday win over Sisters), Philomath was ranked No. 2 behind Marist Catholic. After the win over the Outlaws and as of Wednesday evening, the Warriors were at No. 2 in the OSAA rankings.

Philomath’s boys are putting together a pretty good season so far and have a strong start in the Oregon West. In the coaches poll, Cascade is sitting at No. 4, Woodburn at No. 7 and Stayton at No. 8. Four of the top eight teams are from the OWC — pretty good indicator of the league’s strength.

In the 4A wrestling poll, Philomath showed up as a team receiving significant votes. It’s a great statement about the Warriors’ progress this season with a very young roster. Philomath nearly knocked off Junction City (ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll) last week in a home dual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sweet Home is ranked No. 2 with Cascade at No. 5, Junction City at No. 6 and Woodburn at No. 7 — all schools that are in Special District 2 with the Warriors.