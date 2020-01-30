Warriors Today: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Jan. 30.

Philomath High’s will be hosting its annual Shining Stars dance competition Saturday. I plan to cover the event so I’ll be writing more about this in an actual story beyond this blog post, but Aubrey Casey and Jordyn McMullen deserve recognition for being named to the Dance Drill Coaches Association All-State Team for 4A-1A.

Casey and McMullen both earned inclusion on the all-state team following their auditions on Jan. 19 at Reynolds High School. Only senior dancers are eligible for the honor.

Meg Loyd, Natasha Leman and Hollyn Kampfer also tried out. Kampfer, McMullen and Casey made it through the first cut, which was learning and performing a jazz section. Hip hop and contemporary were introduced during the later rounds and McMullen and Casey both earned the distinction, which is a significant accomplishment with only eight dancers statewide in all of 4A-1A recognized.

From an OSAAtoday story:

“Candidates learned the jazz portion of the all-state routine ahead of time via video. After a quick warm-up, candidates performed the jazz routine in groups of three to five before a panel of three judges.