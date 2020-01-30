Warriors Today: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, Jan. 30.
Philomath High’s will be hosting its annual Shining Stars dance competition Saturday. I plan to cover the event so I’ll be writing more about this in an actual story beyond this blog post, but Aubrey Casey and Jordyn McMullen deserve recognition for being named to the Dance Drill Coaches Association All-State Team for 4A-1A.
Casey and McMullen both earned inclusion on the all-state team following their auditions on Jan. 19 at Reynolds High School. Only senior dancers are eligible for the honor.
Meg Loyd, Natasha Leman and Hollyn Kampfer also tried out. Kampfer, McMullen and Casey made it through the first cut, which was learning and performing a jazz section. Hip hop and contemporary were introduced during the later rounds and McMullen and Casey both earned the distinction, which is a significant accomplishment with only eight dancers statewide in all of 4A-1A recognized.
From an OSAAtoday story:
“Candidates learned the jazz portion of the all-state routine ahead of time via video. After a quick warm-up, candidates performed the jazz routine in groups of three to five before a panel of three judges.
“The candidate field was cut in half and the finalists learned the hip hop and contemporary portion of the routine, which was then performed before the same panel of three judges. From the finalists, the 2020 all-state team was selected.”
In the 4A-1A division, 22 dancers participated. Stayton took four of the eight spots on the all-state team. Both Philomath and Valley Catholic filled it out with two each.
Here’s the DDCA All-Star Dance Team in its entirety:
• Libby Barkhurst, Valley Catholic
• Aubrey Casey, Philomath
• Brylie DiGesualdo, Stayton
• Macey Frost, Stayton
• Jasmin Johnson, Stayton
• Jordyn McMullen, Philomath
• Haleigh Peralta-Davis, Valley Catholic
• Kaitlin Sandall, Stayton
The Shining Stars Dance Competition begins at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.) in the PHS gym. Coach Lori Haslam said the event will feature only one round this year to mimic the new state format. Eleven teams will participate along with three middle schools. Western Oregon University dancers will also perform.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students ages 5 on up and free for the little ones under age 5).
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next dance competition.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express