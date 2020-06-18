Warriors Today: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, June 18.
From week to week as I make plans for the newspaper, I maintain and update a list of potential stories. For my sports section, the all-decade teams that I’ve been writing have helped me get through these past weeks while hopefully giving you something enjoyable to read and spark some nice memories from the past 10 seasons.
But a few other story ideas appear on the list — such as the feature that I had been planning to write about Colby Roe’s appearance in the 68th annual East West Shrine All-Star Football Game. Well, it's crossed off the list. I hadn’t touched base with Colby to see if he was planning to participate — he was selected for the West squad — but it doesn’t matter now because the event was canceled.
“With heavy hearts and great sadness, we regret that the 2020 game has been canceled,” the event’s website states.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for no game this year.
The all-star game for players in Class 1A through 4A has been a tradition in Baker City for more than four decades. The event was to have taken place on Aug. 1 at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
Just another disappointing in our high school sports world.
Colby was deserving of appearing in the game. He’s been a go-to guy on the football team over the past few years.
“We still want to run the football and I think Colby’s one of the best backs in our league and at the 4A level,” PHS football coach Tony Matta told me last year during training camp. “He’d be a starter anywhere he went. We expect big things from him.”
Colby was a second-team pick on the all-Oregon West team at both running back and linebacker.
Recent Shrine Game participants from Philomath have included Kane Rust (2019), Trenton Looper (2016), Hunter Rust (2016), Jack Lehman (2015) and Lucas Sinclair (2014). Kenan Conner was an alternate a couple of years ago but I’m not sure if he participated or not. I think I might’ve been on vacation when the game was played that year. One of these days, I have to try to compile a list of all of Philomath's participants.
By the way, I wanted to take a moment to thank readers of this blog for their encouraging comments. During this pandemic, I’ve tried very hard to maintain a sports page from week to week and keep this sports blog going not only to give you all various tidbits that I can report on, but to keep my own sanity intact. I’ve been covering high school and college athletics for 38 years — the void over the past several weeks is real. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you all.
Also, if you noticed Warriors Today not appearing online over the past several days, it’s because I was out of the office for a week. I returned at the beginning of this week, but I needed a few days to get caught up on various tasks with my work routine disrupted. I’m back — at least until the second week of July when I’ll be taking a vacation week to go visit my 81-year-old dad in Nebraska.
Thanks for reading.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
