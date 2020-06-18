Warriors Today: Thursday, June 18, 2020

“We still want to run the football and I think Colby’s one of the best backs in our league and at the 4A level,” PHS football coach Tony Matta told me last year during training camp. “He’d be a starter anywhere he went. We expect big things from him.”

Colby was a second-team pick on the all-Oregon West team at both running back and linebacker.

Recent Shrine Game participants from Philomath have included Kane Rust (2019), Trenton Looper (2016), Hunter Rust (2016), Jack Lehman (2015) and Lucas Sinclair (2014). Kenan Conner was an alternate a couple of years ago but I’m not sure if he participated or not. I think I might’ve been on vacation when the game was played that year. One of these days, I have to try to compile a list of all of Philomath's participants.

By the way, I wanted to take a moment to thank readers of this blog for their encouraging comments. During this pandemic, I’ve tried very hard to maintain a sports page from week to week and keep this sports blog going not only to give you all various tidbits that I can report on, but to keep my own sanity intact. I’ve been covering high school and college athletics for 38 years — the void over the past several weeks is real. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you all.