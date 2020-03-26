Warriors Today: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, March 26.

In yesterday’s blog, I wrote about the boys basketball team and what could be expected with next season’s roster. Let’s take a look at the girls.

Philomath will really miss Emma Pankalla, who will be graduating. Pankalla has been starting for the Warriors forever with time on the varsity since her freshman season and a key contributor on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. Rivers Nuno, Lara Hunter and Alexis Van Vlack will also be gone from the program. Nuno gave the Warriors good minutes and Hunter could sink those 3-pointers off the bench.

But Philomath High fans shouldn’t despair with plenty of talent back in uniform next season. Sage Kramer, last season’s top scorer and the Player of the Year in the conference, headlines this group. A lot of coaches will say they see a lot of improvement from the sophomore to junior seasons — if that’s true with Kramer, look out (she already plays at a level beyond her years).

Mia Rust will be a senior next season and gives the Warriors strength with her all-around game. Rust gets in players’ faces on defense and can hit from inside or outside on offense.