Warriors Today: Thursday, March 19, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, March 19.

As one could’ve expected, the Oregon School Activities Association extended the suspension of spring sports to April 28 to lineup with Gov. Kate Brown’s Tuesday announcement that schools would be closed at least until that date.

But the OSAA has not given up yet on the idea of having spring sports seasons. The organization’s executive board plans to meet again on April 1 and April 15 to take a hard look at what to do as the school closure period plays out and a clearer picture emerges.

“This will allow the board to review any updated guidelines and directives in collaboration with the governor’s office, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state as this situation continues to evolve,” the OSAA wrote in a press release.

In other news, we thought the state track and field championships would be returning to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon this season but that’s not going to happen. Due to construction timelines for the completion of the new facility, the state meets have been moved to new venues. That’s if we even have the state track and field championships this season.