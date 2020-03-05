Warriors Today: Thursday, March 5, 2020 Hey Warriors fans, today is Wednesday, March 5. Here’s a final thought on the now-completed wrestling season with a perspective on what Philomath High pulled off this season. In the 15 years of Troy Woosley’s run as head coach, the Warriors have placed three wrestlers among the top four on only two occasions. This rare accomplishment occurred this year with Issiah Blackburn (third, 195), Connar Kohn (fourth, 195) and Blaise Pindell (fourth, 145). Woosley thought the program might’ve accomplished that feat last in 2008 as he tried to jog his memory during a phone conversation a few days ago. He was close with Matt Hill (160, second) and Travis Spencer (285, fourth). He thought James Zook might’ve finished in the top four at 189 but the senior just barely missed with a fifth-place medal. But it did happen in 2011. Philomath had a pair of thirds with Mikael Hill (140) and Charlie Stouder (189) and a fourth with Brayden Calder (160). The team nearly pulled it off again the following season but had just two with Zach Trask (145, third) and Hill (152, fourth). On the subject of wrestling, it appears as though Reynece Ryan will have more teammates next season. Woosley told me Sunday that the program could have four to six girls on the roster next year. Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game. — Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express