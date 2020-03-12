Warriors Today: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, March 12.

The news that the OSAA released late last night is just so very sad on many levels. The state basketball tournaments to be played with no fans in the stands? It will be an eerie atmosphere for the participating teams.

Players competing for the prize they've been striving for all season with no parents in the stands, no friends to root them on.

If you haven't read the news, click here for the story I posted last night.

Because of news that I need to cover and write in Philomath late this week to fill out the rest of the newspaper, I won't be able to cover the Thursday and Friday games up at Forest Grove. I'll be following it online just like many of you and will be writing recaps at the end of the first two days.

The OSAA is allowing media to cover the games and I'm planning to be there on Saturday with hopes that Philomath will have advanced to the trophy games.