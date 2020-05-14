Warriors Today: Thursday, May 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, May 14.

PHS senior baseball standout Brian McClelland and his mother, Kellie McClelland, were invited to be interviewed on the Tuesday edition of “The Joe Beaver Show Podcast.” During a 16-minute segment, the show’s host, Mike Parker, covered a lot of ground with Kellie and Brian, including how the pitcher has been trying to stay in baseball shape with home workouts.

McClelland said that with the help of his dad and the Bobcat, they built a pitcher’s mound and driveline wall on the family property.

“I’m just doing what I can and looking ahead,” Brian said. “Every day, I’m trying to get in some work ... just trying to stay with it and keep getting better every day.”

The sounds of Brian’s workouts are welcomed in the absence of no PHS baseball this spring.