Warriors Today: Thursday, May 14, 2020

PHS senior baseball standout Brian McClelland and his mother, Kellie McClelland, were invited to be interviewed on the Tuesday edition of “The Joe Beaver Show Podcast.” During a 16-minute segment, the show’s host, Mike Parker, covered a lot of ground with Kellie and Brian, including how the pitcher has been trying to stay in baseball shape with home workouts.
McClelland said that with the help of his dad and the Bobcat, they built a pitcher’s mound and driveline wall on the family property.
“I’m just doing what I can and looking ahead,” Brian said. “Every day, I’m trying to get in some work ... just trying to stay with it and keep getting better every day.”
The sounds of Brian’s workouts are welcomed in the absence of no PHS baseball this spring.
“I do go out and watch him when I can. Sometimes I get shooed away but I love being able to watch from the window and occasionally he’ll ask me to come down and take some video,” Kellie said. “Sometimes just hearing the whack of the ball against the driveline or hearing them throw out in the barn, just hearing the sounds of him working at it makes me smile and really proud that despite all this, he’s just keeping at it and knowing that his time will come again.”
Brian has hopes of playing for the Corvallis American Legion team this summer before heading into fall ball at Linn-Benton Community College.
Kellie’s brother and Brian’s uncle, Jon Koller, played on the 2006 national championship team with Oregon State. Uncle Jon, a pitcher on the title team, has worked with Brian on his pitching.
“It’s been pretty awesome having him help me with my mechanics and just having him talk about the game and getting some of the feedback from him,” Brian said. “It’s been really good and really helped me improve my game.”
Kevin Gunderson, another pitcher on the championship team, also worked with Brian.
“In the fall and winter, I went up on a weekly basis and had an hourlong session with a few of the guys to work on a few things,” Brian said.
Specifically, Gunderson helped Brian activate his lower half and with grips, which has had a positive impact on his changeup.
“I’ve always had that pitch but I’ve never been comfortable with it,” Brian said. “Gundy helped me find a new grip for it.”
Kellie shared some insight into her love of the game, including during her youth in San Diego when she went to Padres games with her grandpa. Her brother started pitching collegiately at UC Irvine before transferring to Oregon State.
Kellie said we “could not have been happier as we were able to go to all the games and watch and just see his career, his experiences and certainly develop a love of Beaver baseball,” Kellie said. “Those years were just amazing. We loved every moment of it.
“Brian was always at the game, he was watching from a stroller,” she added. “All his life, Jon has been a resource and a help and spent a lot of time working with Brian and giving him lots of encouragement and pointers.”
Follow this link to give the podcast a listen. The segment with the McClellands begins at 1:25:20 and runs until 1:41:47.
Best of luck to Brian with his baseball future. He’d like to play as long as he can, hoping further opportunities will materialize while he plays at LBCC.
“I believe in my heart that he’ll get his moment and I’m really proud that he just keeps up that work,” Kellie said. “He knows he’ll have his time and he’ll keep it up and he’ll be ready.”
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
