Warriors Today: Thursday, May 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, May 21.

Philomath High School’s baseball field went dark this past Friday night — not a real popular action among those who have been taking in the weekly ritual of honoring the Class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. (that’s 20:20 in military time) under the lights.

(If you need a refresher, click here for the feature story I wrote on this back in April).

The high school’s administration ordered that the baseball lights not be turned on this past Friday because of reports that too many people were gathering (more than 25) and for those who were there, social distancing was not happening. The people I talked to about it believed that not to be true.

The lights were turned on at the football field.

“We had several complaints that people weren’t properly social distancing and so last week, instead of having them on at both locations, we had them on at one,” Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said. “We did have pictures (taken) and observers there and found that we really did not have that concern and so they will be on in the future at both locations.”

So, you can expect the lights at both athletic facilities to be on this Friday.