Warriors Today: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Thursday, May 28.

Philomath High School’s baseball program has come up with a tentative plan for getting on the diamond this summer. Warriors coach Levi Webber reached out to players and parents Wednesday.

Webber said that with the uncertainty of all that’s going on, the plan for now is to start with a practice/intersquad model three or four days per week for four to five weeks.

“My hope is that we can get as much player development as we possibly can with the possibility of not being able to play games versus other schools,” Webber said. “The format would be to practice for an hour or so to begin, then move to an intersquad for the last couple hours.”

Webber said the practices would focus on defense, hitting and base running and added that the intersquads could be coach pitch, slider machine or live arms, depending on the day and availability of players that can throw.

“The coach pitch/slider machine models will allow us to get the most ‘live ball’ action and allows for a lot of situational offense and defense,” Webber said, “and the player pitch model will give us ABs (at-bats) and innings for pitchers.”