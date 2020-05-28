Warriors Today: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, May 28.
Philomath High School’s baseball program has come up with a tentative plan for getting on the diamond this summer. Warriors coach Levi Webber reached out to players and parents Wednesday.
Webber said that with the uncertainty of all that’s going on, the plan for now is to start with a practice/intersquad model three or four days per week for four to five weeks.
“My hope is that we can get as much player development as we possibly can with the possibility of not being able to play games versus other schools,” Webber said. “The format would be to practice for an hour or so to begin, then move to an intersquad for the last couple hours.”
Webber said the practices would focus on defense, hitting and base running and added that the intersquads could be coach pitch, slider machine or live arms, depending on the day and availability of players that can throw.
“The coach pitch/slider machine models will allow us to get the most ‘live ball’ action and allows for a lot of situational offense and defense,” Webber said, “and the player pitch model will give us ABs (at-bats) and innings for pitchers.”
One of the most interesting parts of the plan is that Webber is opening up the practices to the 2020 senior class as well as seventh and eighth graders. The norm for summer ball is high school underclassmen.
“I want to offer this to anyone who is wanting to get some baseball in for the year and make sure they are still developing for future seasons,” Webber said.
Webber said it’s his understanding that there still could be a modified middle school baseball season but those age groups would still be welcomed into his efforts if they can make it.
The start date is up the air and depends on what decisions come out of Phase 2, including what the school district will allow with the facilities.
“My hope is to start ASAP, but we most likely won't know for sure when that will be for another week and a half or so,” he said.
For now, Webber encourages players to get out and play some catch and hit some whiffs.
“Baseball is coming back soon and I can't wait to get everyone back on the field,” Webber said.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
