Warriors Today: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Thursday, May 7.
OK, I'm back on the job after taking time away from the office (the desk in the corner of our family room) and we'll get started with a little wrestling news.
Changes to the weigh-in process and hair-length requirements are coming to high school wrestling as the sport evolves with female athletes taking to the mat in higher numbers.
The National Federation of State High School Associations’ Board of Directors recently approved several changes as recommended by the organization’s Wrestling Rules Committee.
“These rule changes are some of the most prolific modifications in the history of high school wrestling,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee. “The rules committee made necessary, drastic changes to attract more young people to our sport without sacrificing the health and safety of the participants.”
The weigh-in procedure was altered through a combination of rule book changes, including an amendment that now permits female wrestlers to wear a form-fitted compression shirt that completely covers their breasts in addition to a one-piece singlet and a suitable undergarment.
Also, another rule was rewritten to require that a legal uniform be worn during weigh-in and that no additional weight allowance be granted. An additional clause prohibiting shoes and ear guards during weigh-in was also written in.
With the changes, male and female wrestlers are now able to weigh-in together in the same lineup, allowing gender-specific language to be removed from previous rules. Additionally, the form-fitted compression shirt offers females a more suitable uniform for post-weigh-in skin checks, which are typically done by male officials.
Significant changes to the hair-length rule were also linked to the committee’s focus on inclusion. Previously, a wrestler’s hair could not “extend below the top of an ordinary shirt collar” in the back, below earlobe level on the sides or below the eyebrows in the front. Those confinements, along with the requirement that a hair cover be used for hair that exceeded said limitations, were deleted. Considerable support for this rule change from coaches and officials was generated by an initiative of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, which successfully experimented with relaxed hair restrictions this past winter.
“Removing the hair-length rule is a monumental change,” Hopkins said. “It is important to embrace the current culture of young boys and girls who are expressing themselves through their appearance, making this the perfect opportunity to extend wrestling to young people who otherwise would not be attracted to our sport.”
Other changes:
• In order to curtail participants from intentionally lacing their shoes too loosely to cause a stoppage in the action and potentially thwart an opponent’s scoring opportunity, a technical violation will be assessed in any instance where a shoe comes off, and the injury clock will be started to correct the situation.
• To avoid penalizing a participant twice for the same sequence of events, wording was added to a rule declaring that points will not be awarded to a wrestler whose opponent has fled the mat if that wrestler has already scored for a near-fall or takedown.
• A match will now automatically be stopped and restarted in the event a wrestler commits a fourth stalling violation. Previously, if the offender was called for a fourth stall of the match while in the defensive or neutral position, there was no guarantee his or her opponent would be awarded choice of position through a restart if the violation occurred during the third period.
• Based on the hair-length changes, a rule on unnecessary roughness was edited to include “pulling an opponent’s hair” as an additional example of the offense.
• A rule designed to discourage wrestlers from requesting injury time from the official as an attempt to stop an opponent from scoring has been changed. If the referee determines a wrestler would have scored had the injury timeout not taken place, the injured contestant will be charged an injury time-out and applicable points will be awarded to the non-injured party.
The rules will go into effect for this coming season.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
