Warriors Today: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Student academic eligibility was also on the agenda with concerns around those unable to access distance learning that are beyond their control. They will be able to seek an academic waiver and the executive board instructed OSAA staff “to err on the side of students when ruling on these academic requests.”

On pre-participation physical exams, the state of the medical industry at this time could create problems. The board’s conversation centered around a possible amendment to state statute for students that have an exam set to expire for the 2020-21 school year. Students that haven’t had an exam before would still need to meet that requirement prior to participation.

Also, the OSAA has been hearing concerns over the payment of administrative fees for baseball and softball officials associations. Should they be paid and if so, how much?

“As you know, the work of an officials association doesn’t begin when the games start,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said. “Associations, especially commissioners and treasurers, often begin their work months in advance to recruit members, collect schedules, verify certification of umpires, assign games, facilitate trainings, etc. This is similar to the work put in by athletic directors in advance of a season.