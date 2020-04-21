Warriors Today: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, April 21.
The Oregon School Activities Association’s executive board met April 15 to discuss various topics related to the coronavirus situation.
The OSAA has published an FAQs section on its website and a few items were recently added to that collection of questions and answers. One involves a question about participation in virtual events:
Question: Can a student enter into virtual events that requires them to video and/or upload a performance?
Answer: Yes, provided the student enters the virtual event voluntarily and follows all requirements related to social distancing and gathering size maximums. Students are also reminded to adhere to current OSAA policy related to closure of all high school facilities until further notice.
And another one involving tryouts.
Question: May coaches organize or require tryouts?
Answer: No, tryouts are inherently mandatory and no mandatory activities may take place at this time. Coaches are not allowed to organize or require tryouts, including virtual tryouts, until further notice.
On the subject of the current moratorium-like guidance in effect, the board discussed the possibility of eliminating this year’s moratorium week, which is scheduled to run from July 26 to Aug. 1. The issue will be taken up again at the board’s next meeting.
Student academic eligibility was also on the agenda with concerns around those unable to access distance learning that are beyond their control. They will be able to seek an academic waiver and the executive board instructed OSAA staff “to err on the side of students when ruling on these academic requests.”
On pre-participation physical exams, the state of the medical industry at this time could create problems. The board’s conversation centered around a possible amendment to state statute for students that have an exam set to expire for the 2020-21 school year. Students that haven’t had an exam before would still need to meet that requirement prior to participation.
Also, the OSAA has been hearing concerns over the payment of administrative fees for baseball and softball officials associations. Should they be paid and if so, how much?
“As you know, the work of an officials association doesn’t begin when the games start,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said. “Associations, especially commissioners and treasurers, often begin their work months in advance to recruit members, collect schedules, verify certification of umpires, assign games, facilitate trainings, etc. This is similar to the work put in by athletic directors in advance of a season.
“It’s important for member schools to acknowledge the work that was done by their local associations prior to the cancellation of our spring season and associations should be paid for that work,” Webber added.
As such, the OSAA recommends that communication should occur from the associations to the schools they service regarding the fees.
“It’s important to remember that all of us, member schools and officials associations alike, are in this together and that consideration and understanding is needed to support each other during these unprecedented times,” Webber said.
The board plans to meet again on May 4.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
