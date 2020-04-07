Warriors Today: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, April 7.
Isaac Manning, a Philomath High track and field standout who graduated in 2015, has continued to do good things at Utah Valley University.
Manning was able to compete in several meets during a season that started in December and continued into late February before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remaining competitions.
Manning had some great moments, though, including a WAC Indoor Championship title and a personal-best in the pole vault in another meet when he cleared 16 feet, 6.75 inches.
He opened the 2019-20 season at the Weber State Winter Open and cleared 15-7 for third place in the pole vault.
Manning’s first opportunity in the heptathlon came in mid-January at the Idaho State Snake River Open when he won with 4,839 points, a personal-record performance. Manning won the pole vault (16-6) and the shot put (38-4.75) and his total score was fourth-best in Utah Valley’s track and field history. The 16-6 in the pole vault was also a PR and moved him into second place in the school’s record books.
A couple of weeks later in Boise State’s Ed Jacoby Invitational, Manning ran a leg on the 4-by-400-meter relay, which placed third. In the Air Force Team Challenge on Feb. 7, Manning set another PR in the pole vault by clearing 16-6.75, which tied for third in the event (teammate Larry Still, a senior, won with an 18-0.5 to break the school record).
Manning placed second in the pole vault with a 15-6.25 at the Weber State Invitational on Feb. 15.
And at the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 28-29 at Boise, Manning won the pole vault title by clearing 16-0.75. In the heptathlon, he finished with a bronze medal by tallying up 4,923 points.
Manning is in his sophomore season at the Orem, Utah, school.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
