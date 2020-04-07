Warriors Today: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, April 7

Isaac Manning, a Philomath High track and field standout who graduated in 2015, has continued to do good things at Utah Valley University.

Manning was able to compete in several meets during a season that started in December and continued into late February before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remaining competitions.

Manning had some great moments, though, including a WAC Indoor Championship title and a personal-best in the pole vault in another meet when he cleared 16 feet, 6.75 inches.

He opened the 2019-20 season at the Weber State Winter Open and cleared 15-7 for third place in the pole vault.

Manning’s first opportunity in the heptathlon came in mid-January at the Idaho State Snake River Open when he won with 4,839 points, a personal-record performance. Manning won the pole vault (16-6) and the shot put (38-4.75) and his total score was fourth-best in Utah Valley’s track and field history. The 16-6 in the pole vault was also a PR and moved him into second place in the school’s record books.