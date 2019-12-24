Warriors Today: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Philomath and Astoria remain ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest OSAAtoday coaches poll for 4A girls basketball.
The Warriors rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat Astoria during a tournament last weekend in Coos Bay. In the No. 3 spot is Hidden Valley, a team that Philomath will play on the road on Jan. 3.
Philomath and Hidden Valley are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the OSAA computer rankings. They are the only unbeaten teams remaining in 4A.
Before the Warriors go up against the Mustangs, Philomath will play Friday at Sutherlin, which is another unbeaten team, only the Bulldogs play in 3A. Then it’s on to Lebanon, a 5A school that’s currently 3-1.
The Warriors then open Oregon West play on Jan. 10 at Stayton. The Eagles are off to a 6-2 start.
Add them up. Astoria, Sutherlin, Lebanon, Hidden Valley and Stayton — that’s a five-game stretch all away from home — against opponents that currently have a combined record of 30-4.
It should be an interesting stretch for Ben Silva’s squad to see how they fare against very good competition on the road. No matter how it turns out, it’s great experience for a team when it comes to competing in adverse conditions against quality opponents. That type of experience comes in handy at the state tournament.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express