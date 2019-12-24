Warriors Today: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Philomath and Astoria remain ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest OSAAtoday coaches poll for 4A girls basketball.

The Warriors rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat Astoria during a tournament last weekend in Coos Bay. In the No. 3 spot is Hidden Valley, a team that Philomath will play on the road on Jan. 3.

Philomath and Hidden Valley are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the OSAA computer rankings. They are the only unbeaten teams remaining in 4A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the Warriors go up against the Mustangs, Philomath will play Friday at Sutherlin, which is another unbeaten team, only the Bulldogs play in 3A. Then it’s on to Lebanon, a 5A school that’s currently 3-1.

The Warriors then open Oregon West play on Jan. 10 at Stayton. The Eagles are off to a 6-2 start.

Add them up. Astoria, Sutherlin, Lebanon, Hidden Valley and Stayton — that’s a five-game stretch all away from home — against opponents that currently have a combined record of 30-4.