Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 4.

No surprise in the Class 4A girls basketball poll as selected by coaches and published on OSAAtoday (other than Philomath’s not a unanimous choice). The Warriors (17-0) garnered eight of 10 first-place votes and has a strong hold on the No. 1 ranking with Hidden Valley (15-2) at No. 2, Astoria (17-2) at No. 3 and Baker (19-2) at No. 4. Hidden Valley got those other two first-place votes.

Stayton (12-5), which will play at Philomath tonight, appears at No. 10 in the poll again this week.

In the latest OSAA rankings (as of Monday afternoon), Philomath is No. 1 followed by Hidden Valley, Baker and Astoria, so pretty close to how the coaches see it. Stayton is No. 11 in the OSAA rankings and Cascade is No. 16.

The coaches poll for boys basketball should be out later today. As of Monday in the OSAA rankings, North Marion was in the No. 1 spot with Marist Catholic at No. 2 and Philomath at No. 3. Out of the OWC, Woodburn was at No. 4, Cascade at No. 5, Sweet Home at No. 10 and Stayton at No. 14.

The games tonight are big. Can Stayton keep up with the PHS girls? Can the Philomath boys regroup after the loss? And remember, the boys tip-off at 5:30 and the girls at 7.