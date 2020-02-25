Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The signs of spring are in full swing with baseball, softball, tennis and track and field gearing up for the coming season.

The softball team’s first season under new head coach Travis King draws closer. King’s coaching contract was finalized Monday night as part of a consent agenda vote at the school board meeting. In addition, Saff Evans moves into a paid assistant coaching position.

Other assistant coaching positions approved Monday night included Diana Bushnell, Brian Lucas, Dennis Phillips and Tyler Thomas in track and field; Bethany Flora in tennis; and Lance Faxon and Ryan Dillon in baseball.

The baseball team had its “field day” this past Saturday to spruce up its digs. Among the tasks to be done were the hanging of signboards, putting up the wind screen on the fence and assembling screens, edging the infield and warning tracks, pulling weeds and grass out of the infield area, rebuilding the mound and area around home plate, hanging speakers and spreading Turface, an clay-based soil additive.

