Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The signs of spring are in full swing with baseball, softball, tennis and track and field gearing up for the coming season.
The softball team’s first season under new head coach Travis King draws closer. King’s coaching contract was finalized Monday night as part of a consent agenda vote at the school board meeting. In addition, Saff Evans moves into a paid assistant coaching position.
Other assistant coaching positions approved Monday night included Diana Bushnell, Brian Lucas, Dennis Phillips and Tyler Thomas in track and field; Bethany Flora in tennis; and Lance Faxon and Ryan Dillon in baseball.
The baseball team had its “field day” this past Saturday to spruce up its digs. Among the tasks to be done were the hanging of signboards, putting up the wind screen on the fence and assembling screens, edging the infield and warning tracks, pulling weeds and grass out of the infield area, rebuilding the mound and area around home plate, hanging speakers and spreading Turface, an clay-based soil additive.
Elsewhere, Nancy Thompson, Brian Skaar and Nate Goodson are handling middle school track. PHS swim coach Akari Seiner has been hired as a lifeguard/supervisor at the pool and Ireland Misner was approved as a cheer assistant.
And here’s a special shout-out to Amy Leonard, who has stepped away from her position at the middle school girls basketball coach. Leonard has coached girls basketball for more than 30 years at every level.
“I have really enjoyed coaching at PMS for the last seven years,” Leonard wrote in a letter to athletic director Chad Matthews. “The caliber and character of the athletes, the parental support and the complete support I received from the administration there has been outstanding.
“I have had an excellent experience at PMS and it’s a good way to finish,” she added.
Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express