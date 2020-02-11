Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Philomath High girls track team will be among the favorites to win the Class 4A state title this spring.

In an email that goes out to those involved with PHS track and field, coach Joe Fulton wrote that the Warriors will be the team to beat.

“They were second at state last year and third the year before, but in both years, ‘Who’s Who in Oregon Track,’ which has published annual statistics since the 1960s, rated the PHS girls as the No. 1 team in the state,” Fulton wrote. “That is because when they matched up our top three girls in every event against the top three from every other school in hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Philomath won easily.

“But winning state and winning dual meets is a different thing,” he added. “A team could lose every meet of the year and still win state with just a couple of athletes. I don’t want to go into great detail about that peculiarity, but I would be happy to explain it to anyone who wants to know.”

Of course, a lot has to fall into place for the program to win that top trophy. It should be an interesting ride to see if they can do it.

Thanks for reading and I’ll see you at the next game.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

