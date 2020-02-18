Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Philomath High School girls basketball team earned eight of the 10 first-place votes in OSAAtoday’s coaches poll. The Warriors are 21-0 and racked up 98 points with Baker second (84) and Hidden Valley (79) and Astoria (79) tied for third. Hidden Valley attracted the other two first-place votes. The Oregon West’s Stayton is ranked No. 8.
With the team’s perfect record intact, I wondered if the program had ever gone through a season undefeated, so of course, I had to look it up. Indeed, the Warriors of 1987 under coach Shirley Huyett went 26-0 and won the state title. In the championship game, Philomath defeated Marist, 71-40, back in the Class AA days.
Trisha Stevens, a 6-foot-2 senior, set seven tournament records: Most points in a game (47), most tournament points (119, 29.8 average), most field goals in a game (19), most tournament field goals (50), most blocked shots in a game (10), best field goal percentage in a game (86.4% — 19 of 22) and she was the first player to be selected to four first-team all-tournament teams.
“Tonight there was no holding back,” Stevens said in an interview with the Statesman Journal. “This was my last high school game and my last game in the Salem Armory. I love this place and have a lot of special memories here. I really wanted this tonight.”
The win was Philomath’s 50th straight overall and eighth straight in tournament play over a two-year period.
Philomath led 18-5 by the end of the first and 30-11 at halftime.
“I felt if we took a big enough lead that they’d have trouble catching us,” Huyett said. “We got off to a big enough lead and we were able to control things in the second half.”

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express