Warriors Today: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Hey Warriors fans, today is Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Philomath High School girls basketball team earned eight of the 10 first-place votes in OSAAtoday’s coaches poll. The Warriors are 21-0 and racked up 98 points with Baker second (84) and Hidden Valley (79) and Astoria (79) tied for third. Hidden Valley attracted the other two first-place votes. The Oregon West’s Stayton is ranked No. 8.

With the team’s perfect record intact, I wondered if the program had ever gone through a season undefeated, so of course, I had to look it up. Indeed, the Warriors of 1987 under coach Shirley Huyett went 26-0 and won the state title. In the championship game, Philomath defeated Marist, 71-40, back in the Class AA days.

Trisha Stevens, a 6-foot-2 senior, set seven tournament records: Most points in a game (47), most tournament points (119, 29.8 average), most field goals in a game (19), most tournament field goals (50), most blocked shots in a game (10), best field goal percentage in a game (86.4% — 19 of 22) and she was the first player to be selected to four first-team all-tournament teams.

